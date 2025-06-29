Give Chicken Pot Pie A Handheld Makeover With This Recipe

If you're a fan of the vintage comfort elicited by breaking through the top of a chicken pot pie into the saucy meat-and-veggie-studded filling, then these crackling handheld chicken pot pie pockets are going to blow you away. Like everything that comes in a fun-sized package, these pot pies take dinner and make it a whole lot more exciting.

Beneath the flaky, buttery homemade crust of these pot pies hides a creamy, savory chicken and vegetable center. Recipe developer Ksenia Prints from At the Immigrant's Table takes the traditional chicken, carrots, celery, and peas and adds a hit of garlic, thyme, salt, and pepper. The resulting bake is an indulgent and familiar comfort, but one that you can take on the road with you anytime, anywhere. These little pies are perfect for a snack or an office lunch that is anything but boring. They also make a hearty lunch or a light dinner served alongside a salad or a bowl of soup.

Of course, you can make a great chicken pot pie any day of the week. And it's probably going to taste just fine. But if you take the time to make our chicken pot pie pockets, you'll see why they say good things come in small packages.