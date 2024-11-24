Puffy Savory Sweet Potato Hand Pies Recipe

The sweet potato is a versatile fall vegetable that stars in many holiday sides, showing off its earthy sweetness in a variety of ways. In these puffy savory sweet potato hand pies, we've blended them with aromatic garlic, shallots, and thyme along with creamy Gruyère cheese, then wrapped them in buttery and crispy puff pastry. Serve these hand pies for a creative appetizer, a side at the holidays, or even a vegetarian main course alongside soup or salad. Though they're simple to put together, they're elegant enough for any fall or festive entertaining. They make a fun snack on game day or movie night, and due to their portable nature can be the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of fall at your next picnic or sporting event.

Advertisement

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love working with puff pastry and over the years have created many types of delicious hand pies. Another one of my favorites is this savory mushroom and lentil hand pie recipe. Once you try making hand pies, you'll want to try all sorts of variations."