When the nights are drawing in sooner and the days are getting colder, hearty, warming meals make everything feel better. There are few meals more comforting and familiar than a hot stew, and the classic French dish beef bourguignon is perhaps the king of rich and satisfying stews. Recipe developer Jennine Rye takes classic beef bourguignon and meshes it together with another all-time comfort classic, pot pie, to create a hearty dish that checks each and every cozy, warming, comforting box out there.

The combination of pork fat and beef chunks, stewed for hours in red wine until it is mouthwateringly tender, is what gives beef bourguignon its especially rich and decadent edge. Puff pastry adds wonderful texture and flavor to the rich beef bourguignon, and gives the dish an even more comforting and homely finish. While this beef bourguignon pot pie recipe is a labor of love, requiring both time and patience, it is well worth the wait if you are seeking a dinner that is incredibly satisfying and hearty.