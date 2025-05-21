5 Store-Bought Puff Pastry Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Ah, the art of the puff pastry. The seemingly humble dough is used as a flaky base for all number of bakes, from pot pies to turnovers, tarts, and even beef Wellington. But don't let its simplistic appearance deceive you — there's a reason you'll find the pastry sheets in the freezer section at your local grocer.

Making puff pastry from scratch is a laborious, time-consuming process that involves layering dough and butter, repeatedly folding it over and rolling it out (and refrigerating in between) to yield impressively thin layers alternating dough and fat. The result, however, is stunning: When done right, baking it will yield a crispy, perfectly risen pastry dough peppered with thin, buttery layers throughout.

There's certainly merit to making your own puff pastry dough from scratch (you could even do my favorite thing and cheat the system by making a "rough puff" pastry), but sometimes it's not practical, especially when you can get a perfectly good puff pastry at the store. As a lifelong home baker, I've had ample reason to use puff pastry in my kitchen, and I don't hesitate to grab a frozen package when I'm running short on time. I figured it was high time to put some popular puff pastry brands to the test and see how they hold up based on their texture, structure, and flavor profiles. I was actually quite surprised at how different each was from the next.