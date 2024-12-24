The Simple Mistake That Stops Puff Pastry From Rising Perfectly
There are many ways to use puff pastry — whether you make it from scratch or choose the store-bought kind. However, this type of dough can be very delicate. If you've ever pulled it out of the oven and wondered why one section didn't rise as well as the others, the answer may be the way you're handling it.
Puff pastry is made with butter and dough, rolled out and folded again and again until there are dozens of thin layers. In the oven, the butter melts and the liquid in the dough steams up and evaporates, leaving tiny pockets of air — the trademark puffs. If you're too rough with uncooked dough, you may stick these layers together and destroy some of the pockets, leaving the pastry flat in that section. This is all too easy to do with a knife, which concentrates pressure along the blade edge. To prevent squishing those little pockets, use an ultra sharp knife when you're cutting the dough, and cut directly down without pulling the knife along or cutting at an angle.
More techniques for perfect puffs
There are a few more steps you can take to achieve great puff pastry results. First, look for a recipe or pre-packaged puff pastry dough that's made with all butter (this Dufour Pastry Kitchen brand can be bought online), since it results in a richer taste and flakier texture. Next, pay attention to the temperature. If you're using frozen dough, let it thaw to room temperature before you work with it to prevent cracks in the pastry. Once it's ready, make sure your hands aren't too hot, or they'll melt the butter. Chill them in cold water before drying them, and also avoid pressing your palms against the dough since they're warmer than the rest of your hands.
If you're using your puff pastry dough for a pie shell or a pizza base, you'll want to control the puffing even more. After you've arranged it on the pan, prick it all over with a fork to help the steam escape evenly. Then weigh it down with pie weights or dried beans while it cooks. It'll still turn out flaky, but thinner and flatter — just right for holding your toppings.