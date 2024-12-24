The Simple Mistake That Stops Puff Pastry From Rising Perfectly

There are many ways to use puff pastry — whether you make it from scratch or choose the store-bought kind. However, this type of dough can be very delicate. If you've ever pulled it out of the oven and wondered why one section didn't rise as well as the others, the answer may be the way you're handling it.

Puff pastry is made with butter and dough, rolled out and folded again and again until there are dozens of thin layers. In the oven, the butter melts and the liquid in the dough steams up and evaporates, leaving tiny pockets of air — the trademark puffs. If you're too rough with uncooked dough, you may stick these layers together and destroy some of the pockets, leaving the pastry flat in that section. This is all too easy to do with a knife, which concentrates pressure along the blade edge. To prevent squishing those little pockets, use an ultra sharp knife when you're cutting the dough, and cut directly down without pulling the knife along or cutting at an angle.