Copycat Olive Garden Creamy Chicken Gnocchi Soup Recipe

Is it just us, or is the chicken and gnocchi soup at Olive Garden everyone's favorite option to pair with salad and breadsticks? Creamy and comforting, this classic is like a delightful fusion of cream of chicken soup and classic chicken noodle — and it's incredibly simple to replicate at home. Chicken broth flavored with Italian spices and seasonings, soft potato gnocchi, and fresh carrot and spinach make this cozy dish a must for chilly days. Enhance the experience with a side of homemade garlic bread to make it a complete meal!

You can whip up this delectable soup by Alexander Roberts in under 30 minutes, and using a rotisserie chicken can save you even more time — allowing you to perhaps recreate other Olive Garden menu items for a complete soup and salad moment. This dish is perfect for date nights at home, family dinners, or even busy weeknights. Better yet, if you somehow end up with leftovers, they can be kept in the refrigerator for 3-4 days and reheated in the microwave when you're ready to enjoy this repeat-worthy soup again.