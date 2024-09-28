How To Bring Cozy Fall Flavors Into Your Chicken Noodle Soup
Slurping down some chicken noodle soup is arguably the best way to warm you up, both body and soul. The epitome of the term "comfort food," this dish is undeniably seasoned with a hefty dose of nostalgia for many folks. While even the most basic version is guaranteed to serve up those major warm and fuzzies, fall calls for some flavorful additions that will really drive the cozy vibes home. After all, nothing pairs better with sweater weather than a hearty bowl of chicken noodle soup.
By its very nature, this dish is adaptable. In fact, one of our favorite ways to add flavor to chicken noodle soup involves incorporating seasonal vegetables beyond the typical mirepoix mix of chopped onions, carrots, and celery. While it's a good idea to start with that core trio, you can also throw in some autumn veggies like kale and cauliflower for some cruciferous contrast, or go all in on gourd season by adding bits of butternut squash or a few scoops of pumpkin puree. (Just remember to avoid the mistake of not cooking the pumpkin before adding it to your pot.) So long as you have a solid base of chicken stock, that cornucopia of autumn additions should only serve to make your soup taste like fall, without taking away from its core essence.
Give your chicken soup an autumn twist without bogging it down
Although our soup philosophy is usually "the more the merrier" in terms of ingredients, you probably don't want to crowd your pot with everything you picked up on your recent farmers' market haul. Indeed, your chicken noodle soup should still have that light, brothy mouthfeel signature to its taste, so to avoid simply turning it into a thick stew, we suggest being strategic, and a bit creative, with your additions. It's a good idea to stick to just one or two heartier extras, and focus on really bringing out their flavor. If you'd like to lighten things up, starchier veggies can even be used to replace the noodles in the soup. For example, you can use squash ribbons over traditional egg noodles.
Of course, one of the simplest ways to give your soup an extra-cozy twist without bogging it down is through the addition of warming herbs and spices. Despite their lighter footprint, they're sure to pack a powerful punch of fall flavor. We love picks like rosemary, sage, and thyme, which bring an earthy, woodsy profile to match the savory taste of your chicken and vegetables. Not to mention, their presence will amp up your soup with an autumn aroma that can instantly transport you to grandma's kitchen or an evening spent in front of the fireplace. Given the plentiful options, you can make chicken noodle soup all fall long without eating the same one twice.