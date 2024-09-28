How To Bring Cozy Fall Flavors Into Your Chicken Noodle Soup

Slurping down some chicken noodle soup is arguably the best way to warm you up, both body and soul. The epitome of the term "comfort food," this dish is undeniably seasoned with a hefty dose of nostalgia for many folks. While even the most basic version is guaranteed to serve up those major warm and fuzzies, fall calls for some flavorful additions that will really drive the cozy vibes home. After all, nothing pairs better with sweater weather than a hearty bowl of chicken noodle soup.

By its very nature, this dish is adaptable. In fact, one of our favorite ways to add flavor to chicken noodle soup involves incorporating seasonal vegetables beyond the typical mirepoix mix of chopped onions, carrots, and celery. While it's a good idea to start with that core trio, you can also throw in some autumn veggies like kale and cauliflower for some cruciferous contrast, or go all in on gourd season by adding bits of butternut squash or a few scoops of pumpkin puree. (Just remember to avoid the mistake of not cooking the pumpkin before adding it to your pot.) So long as you have a solid base of chicken stock, that cornucopia of autumn additions should only serve to make your soup taste like fall, without taking away from its core essence.