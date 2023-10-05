12 Ways To Add Flavor To Chicken Noodle Soup

Whether you're feeling under the weather or are just simply in need of a comforting meal, chicken noodle soup is always the answer. Store-bought or homemade, this famous soup has been filling stomachs (and hearts) with warmth for as long as we've been trying to figure out which came first: the chicken or the egg. Chicken noodle soup is a classic, and while it is simple by nature, that doesn't mean your dish has to be boring.

From the broth to the finishing touches at the end, there are endless opportunities to sneak more flavor into your chicken noodle soup. Whether it's adding different spices, substituting the different elements of the soup for alternatives, or infusing flavors inspired by different cultures, let's explore a variety of creative ways to take this dish to the next level. No matter the occasion or season, keep these things in mind when you find yourself in need of a flavor-packed, chicken noodle soup pick-me-up.