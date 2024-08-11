Avoid This Mistake When Making Pumpkin Soup

Pumpkins are certainly a seasonal squash, inspiring a craze of pumpkin-centric Thanksgiving desserts and latte flavors in autumn. However, canned pureed pumpkin can give you a taste of fall year round, and it works just as well as scratch-made pumpkin puree for pumpkin pie, pumpkin bread or even pumpkin spice foam for your morning coffee. It'll also work well for a savory pumpkin soup, but using the puree right out of the can would do its flavor profile a disservice. Avoid the canned or frozen pumpkin puree mistake by cooking it over the stove for a few minutes before adding the simmering liquid.

Many pumpkin soup recipes, and most creamy pureed vegetable soup recipes in general, assert the superiority of roasting fresh vegetables to puree into the soup. Canned pumpkin puree is not roasted, but instead either boiled or steamed before being canned. While baking canned or frozen pumpkin into bread or pie will help evaporate excess moisture from steaming, adding it directly to a wet cooking method like soup will mute its flavor. Plus, after a long stint in a can, the puree may take on a metallic taste. Cooking canned puree over the stove will rid it of its metallic taste and extra water, thereby concentrating the pumpkin's sweet and savory notes.

You can add the puree to the soup pot after sauteing the foundational aromatics to instill even more depth of flavor before then adding the spices and cooking liquid.