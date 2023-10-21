Jake Cohen's Tips For Perfectly Fluffy Matzo Balls - Exclusive

When prepared correctly, matzo balls are a beautiful thing. These round dumplings made with matzo meal, eggs, and (sometimes) chicken fat can be light, fluffy, and soft — the perfect things for soaking up a rich chicken soup. However, it's depressingly common to encounter dense, heavy matzo balls that are a chore to eat.

In an exclusive Tasting Table interview with Jake Cohen, the author of the cookbooks "Jew-ish" and "I Could Nosh," we asked what the secret to a light matzo ball was. His answer was definitive: "When someone's matzo balls are super dense, it's typically because they have too many eggs, so it's too high in protein — so it binds a little too hard." So, if you're making matzo balls, pay attention to the ratios; a good recipe shouldn't lead you astray.

However, even if you get your mixture perfect, you can still screw up your balls if you don't cook them enough. Cohen says, "The number one thing is you have to fully cook them. When people undercook their balls, the centers stay super dense versus being nice and fluffy." The lesson is, don't shortchange the cooking time just because the balls look done on the outside.