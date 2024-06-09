Mini Curried Chicken Pot Pies Recipe
There's nothing like a piping hot pie loaded with goodies to satiate your appetite, whether you have a sweet tooth or are looking for a savory dinner option. While a large pie is easy to cut into slices, mini pot pies are perfect for serving individual portions. If you're dining solo or want to give everyone their own pie, this is a great solution. Tasting Table recipe developer Chanel Murphy brings us these mini curried chicken pot pies calling them a total crowd pleaser.
Filled with veggies and shredded chicken seasoned with a delicious blend of curry spices, these flaky-topped pies are a versatile favorite. Murphy points out that "it can be a great appetizer or main dish paired with a side." Complement the rich pies with a leafy green salad and a tangy vinaigrette, or boost the coziness factor with a bowl of soup. Murphy shares, "I love to make this for my family. My kids especially love the pastry on top, and it's a good dish to sneak in vegetables."
Gather ingredients for mini curried chicken pot pies
To make these mini curried chicken pot pies, start by finely chopping a large onion and dicing a couple of carrots and golden potatoes. This variety of potato is best as the balance of waxiness and starchiness is optimal for the consistency of the pie filling.
Next, get all-purpose flour, chicken broth, shredded cooked rotisserie chicken, heavy cream, dried thyme, curry powder, salt, pepper, and frozen puff pastry sheets (thawed). You'll also need 3-inch ramekins to hold the mini pot pies.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Cook the onion
Cook the chopped onion in a small amount of vegetable oil over medium heat until softened.
Step 3: Cook carrots and potatoes
Add the diced carrots and potatoes to the skillet and cook for an additional 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Step 4: Add the flour
Sprinkle the flour over the vegetables and stir well to coat.
Step 5: Add broth and simmer
Gradually pour in the chicken broth, stirring continuously to avoid lumps. Bring the mixture to a simmer.
Step 6: Add chicken, cream, and seasonings and simmer
Add the shredded rotisserie chicken, heavy cream, thyme, and curry powder to the skillet. Stir well and let it simmer until the mixture thickens, about 10 minutes. Salt and pepper to taste.
Step 7: Prepare the puff pastry
Roll out the puff pastry sheets on a floured surface and cut them into circles that are slightly larger than the tops of your individual pie dishes.
Step 8: Portion out the chicken filling
Divide the curry chicken filling among the individual pie dishes and top with pastry puff circles.
Step 9: Bake the pies
Place the individual pot pies on a baking sheet and bake in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes, or until the puff pastry is golden brown and the filling is bubbling.
Step 10: Cool and serve
Allow the pot pies to cool for a few minutes before serving.
What kind of curry powder should I use in chicken pot pies?
For this mini curried chicken pot pie recipe, Chanel uses Jamaican curry powder. The mix derives its influence from Indian spice blends that were brought to Jamaica in the 1800s. The combination of spices fluctuated over the years, eventually showcasing its own characteristics based on local ingredients. Most notably when comparing it with other curries, Jamaican curry powder features allspice, a peppery spice with warm aromas reminiscent of clove, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Additionally, depending on the specific blend, it can contain coriander, cumin, mustard, anise, fenugreek, ginger, Scotch bonnet peppers, and turmeric in varying amounts.
Japanese curry powder is a good option if you're looking for a slightly sweeter blend. Meanwhile, if you prefer the type of heat imparted by red chili peppers instead of Scotch bonnets, an Indian curry powder is a suitable alternative. Regardless of the blend you choose, you'll want to check to see if it has added salt and adjust the seasoning accordingly.
Can I make mini chicken pot pies in advance?
Meal prepping is a great way to frontload the work and save time later. These mini curried chicken pot pies are a good option to add to your weekly repertoire, as you can make them ahead of time. You can make the filling a day or two in advance (just cover it and set it in the fridge), and then when you're ready for them, divide the filling into the ramekins, top them with pastry, and bake.
Alternatively, if you want to get a proper head start on the month, you can freeze the assembled mini pot pies before baking. Be sure to wrap the ramekins tightly to prevent the pastry from drying out in the freezer. When you're ready to serve them, keep it extra simple by baking them from frozen. Just preheat the oven to 400 F and transfer the ramekins to a rack. You'll want to double the cooking time and bake the pies for 40 to 50 minutes, or until the top is golden and the inside is bubbling. If the pastry starts to brown too quickly, loosely tent a piece of foil over top.
|Calories per Serving
|294
|Total Fat
|19.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|9.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.4 g
|Cholesterol
|60.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|21.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.5 g
|Total Sugars
|3.4 g
|Sodium
|449.7 mg
|Protein
|10.6 g