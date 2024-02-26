31 Sweet And Savory Pie Recipes
It's pretty easy to sing the praises of pie. The baked dish can be filled with a nearly endless variety of ingredients, be they sweet or savory. While classic recipes like apple, pumpkin, and pecan pie often crowd the space, there are plenty more flavor profiles to pursue. If you're so inclined, you could serve pie as a main course and bring another one out once dessert rolls around. Yes, it's that versatile.
Aside from satisfying pretty much any taste (granted, you'll need to make a few modifications for certain dietary restrictions), pies are an excellent option to serve when you're hosting. Prep the contents ahead of time, load them into the pie shell (or skip the base and cover the top with pastry), and pop the dish in the oven to bake right before your guests arrive.
Whether you're preparing a comforting weeknight dinner or dazzling your friends with an elegant lattice-top pie, it'll be a winner at the dinner table. We've compiled our favorite sweet and savory pies from Tasting Table recipe developers to make it that much simpler to start baking.
1. Cheddar Heirloom Tomato Pie
This might be a savory dish at first sight, but once you take a bite of the perfectly roasted heirloom tomatoes, you might think otherwise. Layered with an aged cheddar, mayo, herb, and bacon spread, and a sprinkling of bread crumbs infusing just the right amount of crunch, these juicy tomatoes take on a whole new level of deliciousness. Pick a colorful variety of tomatoes to make this pie even more visually appealing for a main dish that is sure to impress.
2. Classic Pumpkin Pie
Every pie lover needs a solid pumpkin pie recipe in their repertoire, and this one fits the bill. Use canned puree or make it yourself from a sugar pumpkin when it's in season, though it probably won't be as sweet. Mix the puree with eggs, sweetened condensed milk, pumpkin spice, and orange zest to give it a tangy finish. Use a premade crust to get this on the table fast, though you'll still need to let it sit while it sets. Serve it with whipped cream for a deluxe dessert any time of the year.
3. Sweet And Tart Key Lime Pie
If you're equally eager about sweet and sour flavors, a key lime pie is the way to go. This recipe comes together with a handful of ingredients and not all that much hands-on time considering the result. Make an easy graham cracker crust from scratch, or get it premade to speed up the process. Fill it with a yolk and sweetened condensed milk mixture that's flavored with plenty of key lime juice and zest. Finish off this stunner with a pillowy meringue topping — charred, of course.
4. White Christmas Pie
It might never be a white Christmas where you live, but with this pie, it can be at any time of the year. Using an easy peasy pie mix, roll out the dough, press it into a baking dish, and bake. Then, prepare a creamy filling by combining gelatin, water, sugar, flour, milk, heavy cream, and vanilla to make a thick mixture. Pour it into the crust and generously cover the surface with sweetened shredded coconut. Let the pie chill in the fridge until it's nicely set, then enjoy a jiggly slice.
5. Classic Banana Cream Pie
Adding fruit to pie is an excellent move, and this classic banana cream pie recipe highlights that fact. Make a basic pie crust (or pick one up at the store if it will only cause you stress), then prepare a rich vanilla custard filling spiced with cinnamon. Pour it into the base of the crust, scatter sliced bananas on top, and cover them with more custard. Let the dessert chill and set in the fridge, then garnish it with whipped cream, fresh banana slices, and a sprinkling of cinnamon to serve.
6. All-Fruit Mincemeat Pie
For the uninitiated, labeling this mincemeat pie as "all-fruit" answers any questions you might have about its contents. This meatless version features loads of dried fruits (and a couple of fresh ones) to give every bite a satisfying consistency. Simmer the fruit in a saucepan along with ruby Port, brandy, sugar, water, butter, and a fragrant blend of warming spices. Combine the contents and let them sit in the fridge for a week to soak up the flavor. Load everything into a pie crust and top it off with more dough, then bake until golden.
7. Zucchini Apple Pie
This pie might have you scratching your head, but the concept is straightforward: Treat your zucchini like apples. It might sound odd until you realize that zucchini can quickly take on the taste of just about anything. Make sure to peel the vegetables to avoid the tell-tale dark green color and scoop out the seedy center. Then, saute slices with lemon juice and sugar, before tossing the cooked zucchini with a mixture of flour, sugar, spices, and cream of tartar. Fill a premade pie shell, bake, and prepare to surprise your fellow diners.
8. French Strawberry Pie
This rosy red pie calls for six ingredients and around 20 minutes of hands-on time. You'll want to keep it in mind when strawberries are in peak season and you need a quick dessert to impress. Make an unctuous filling with cream cheese and whipped topping, then transfer it into a graham cracker crust. Simmer strawberries with cornstarch and sugar, letting the mixture cool before pouring it over the cream surface. Chill everything in the fridge to set and serve it with an extra dollop of whipped topping for a luxurious garnish.
9. Mini Mince Pies
Make anything in a miniature format to instantly transform it into cute territory. These mini mince pies might scream Christmas, but they're so beloved that there's no reason why you have to wait until December to make them. Buy mincemeat in a jar to keep the prep nice and simple, then roll and cut the pastry into small rounds to press into a muffin pan. Decorate the tops with a pastry star and a dusting of powdered sugar for a sweet treat made for one.
10. Rhubarb Custard Pie
If you're lucky enough to get your hands on some fresh rhubarb (or scoop up a package of the frozen stuff), then take advantage and make this pie. Whip up a simple custard with eggs, sugar, butter, flour, and heavy cream, then pour it into a premade pie crust. Scatter the surface with pieces of chopped rhubarb and bake the contents until the edges are golden and the topping is still slightly wobbly. Insider tip: A scoop of vanilla ice cream pairs wonderfully with the tart fruit filling.
11. Savory Zucchini Pie
This savory zucchini pie features a rich egg filling that's further enhanced with a generous helping of shredded sharp cheddar and a sprinkling of Parmesan. Part of the cheddar goes into the flaky pastry crust, giving it plenty of richness and elevating it beyond a store-bought alternative. Using shredded zucchini keeps every bite creamy and smooth, with hints of herbs de Provence and lemon zest adding an extra punch of flavor. Plate a slice of pie with a leafy green salad and dinner is served.
12. Lemon Blueberry Pie
If you're undecided between fruity or tart flavors, this lemon and blueberry combo is the perfect solution. For extra visual appeal, use a pie crust for the base and a second one to make a lattice top, letting the vibrant hues of the berries peek out. The filling is super simple and just consists of berries, lemon juice, zest, cornstarch, and sugar. The lattice weave might add a few minutes to the prep time, but it's definitely worth it when this pie comes out of the oven, bubbling through the gaps.
13. Easy Raspberry Pie
Raspberries don't need much dolling up to shine, and adding them to a pie is a surefire way to make a delectable dessert. This simple recipe calls for fresh or frozen fruit so you can make it any season. Combine the fruit with sugar, a hint of cinnamon, and a splash of vanilla to give it a warm and aromatic taste. Pour the mixture into a pie base, then weave dough strips over the surface to make a lattice top. Bake until golden then serve this winner with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
14. Vegan Key Lime Pie
You don't have to limit your pie consumption if you're vegan — just swap in a few ingredients to satisfy your needs. This key lime pie recipe consists of a rich velvety filling made by soaking and blending raw cashews with coconut milk, coconut oil, limeade, lime zest, and maple syrup. Transfer the unctuous mixture into a premade graham cracker crust and freeze until the top is set. Garnish it with extra lime zest and slices for a satisfyingly tangy finish.
15. Best Coconut Custard Pie
This coconut custard pie plays on textural contrasts, with the smoothness of the custard and a chewy element from the flaked coconut. Use a premade pie crust to keep the prep time nice and low, then make the filling by blending eggs, butter, sugar, flour, and milk with an electric mixer. Add flavor with coconut and vanilla, then pour the mixture into the shell. Top the pie with more coconut flakes, and bake until the top develops a deep golden color. A dollop of whipped cream makes an excellent finishing touch.
16. Chocolate Chess Pie
This classic Southern pie boasts a rich chocolate filling with a deliciously gooey consistency. It requires just a few ingredients to make and comes together with only 5 minutes of hands-on prep time, making it perfect for a dinner party. Whisk melted butter, cocoa powder, sugar, eggs, vanilla, and evaporated milk. Pour the thick liquid into a pie crust and bake until set. You'll end up with a crispy topping and a dense and chocolatey center — perfectly complemented by whipped cream.
17. Classic Lemon Meringue Pie
Lemon meringue pie is an obvious classic, but you don't have to wait for a visit to the pastry shop to enjoy a slice. The ingredient list is minimal, only featuring eggs, sugar, butter, lemon juice, and a pie crust. You'll need to practice your egg-separating skills, as the whites are used for the meringue topping while the yolks combine with lemon juice, sugar, and butter to make the lemon curd. Homemade meringue might not be a beginner sport, but it's well worth it once you master the impressive skill.
18. Lemon Chess Pie
Chess pies come in several different versions, and this lemon variation infuses the dessert with tangy buttery flavors. Make the filling with eggs, milk, sugar, lemon juice, zest, a bit of cornmeal and flour, and butter. Then pour the creamy mixture into a prebaked pie crust and bake the contents until golden brown. The center will be slightly jiggly but the surface will have an element of crunch, offering your palate a delightful contrast. Switch it up with a pinch of flaky salt over top to bring out the sweetness.
19. Simple Sweet Potato Pie
Sweet potatoes release delicious caramelized flavors as they bake, which is just one of the delicious qualities of this simple pie. Make sweet potato puree from scratch or take a shortcut with a canned version, then mix it with butter, coconut sugar, eggs, milk, vanilla, and fragrant spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger. Transfer the batter into a pie crust and bake until the top is deeply golden and starting to crack. Serve it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for a winning duo and add chopped pecans as a crunchy garnish.
20. Banana Pudding Pie
This wholesome banana pudding pie is every bit as creamy and decadent as its namesake dessert. Prepare a simple graham cracker crust, then combine a packet of banana pudding mix with milk to make the star ingredient. Spoon the pudding into the shell, top it with fresh banana slices, and cover everything with whipped cream. Garnish the surface of the pie with more banana slices (soaked in lemon to prevent browning), then chill this stunner until you're ready to serve.
21. Decadent Peanut Butter Pie
Peanut butter fans will come running when you serve up a slice of this decadent pie. Featuring a sweet graham cracker shell, this pie holds a thick velvety filling made up of peanut butter, cream cheese, powdered sugar, and whipped cream. Chill it until the center is set, then decorate the top with a layer of whipped cream and shaved chocolate. Peanut butter cups might have introduced you to this dynamic duo, but this pie highlights peanut butter and chocolate as a timeless pairing.
22. Classic Pecan Pie
Don't wait for Thanksgiving to serve pecan pie — this recipe will guide the way in no time. The dessert's appeal lies in the perfect balance of nuttiness and sweetness in every bite, further enhanced by the chewy texture and flaky crust. Recreate it at home with sweet shortcrust dough and a filling made with butter, pecans, golden syrup, sugar, and eggs. Maple syrup adds an extra twist to this pie, infusing it with caramel aromas. Bake the pie until firm and serve it with ice cream or whipped cream for a classic match.
23. Dutch Apple Pie (With A Sugar Cookie Crust)
This Dutch variation of an American classic is made with a sugar cookie crust, resulting in a softer consistency that sets it apart. The aromatic four-spice blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and ginger adds a gourmet touch. Toss sliced apples with the spices, brown sugar, and a pinch of cornstarch to keep the mixture thick. Make a dough base with sides and top the apple filling with another layer of crust to elevate this pie to superstar status.
24. Chocolate Buttermilk Pie
Buttermilk pancakes and pie share a key ingredient, but this dessert might just give the breakfast favorite a run for its money. Whisk together melted butter, cocoa powder, eggs, buttermilk, flour, sugar, and vanilla. Pour it into a homemade crust enhanced with cream cheese, then bake the pie. The center will look golden and set, but once your knife slices through the top, you'll be rewarded with a luscious chocolate filling, comparable to the fudgiest of brownies.
25. Year-Round Peach Pie
If you're wondering what to do with that can of peaches in your pantry, this pie is the obvious answer. Skip the syrup version and use peaches canned in their juices, since you'll combine them with sugar to your taste. Add cinnamon and vanilla for warming aromas, and lemon zest and juice to balance out the sweetness with a tangy bite. Use premade crusts to keep the assembly simpler, especially considering you'll want to cover the surface with a lattice weave top. This juicy pie will impress no matter the occasion.
26. Leftovers Turkey Pot Pie
When your fridge is filled with leftover turkey, making pot pies is the best way to transform the rapidly drying remains. Make a velvety filling with diced veggies, broth, canned mushroom soup, canned beans, and dried herbs, then stir in chopped turkey meat to coat. Fill a pie shell with the hearty contents, then top the turkey mixture off with another pie crust. Brush it with an egg wash to give it an extra glow when it comes out of the oven, or keep it simple with just a few slits.
27. Honey Blackberry Sage Pie
For a gourmet twist on a basic berry dessert, this honey blackberry sage pie will not disappoint. Don't skip out on the homemade dough — the crust features finely chopped sage to infuse it with an herbaceous kick. Fresh or frozen blackberries work well, making this a versatile option all year round. Sweeten the fruit with honey and sugar, and add lemon juice and cinnamon to balance out the taste. Layer a striking lattice pie top over the fruit and bake until the crust is golden and the filling bubbles.
28. Pomegranate Cherry Cocoa Pie
If you usually think of pie as having a pale golden crust, this cocoa version will be a newfound delight. Make a simple crust, incorporating cocoa powder into the dough to add richness and color. For the filling, combine pomegranate juice with pitted cherries, sugar, and sweetened condensed milk to create a dark fruity center. Top it off with a lattice weave to play up the dark colors, and bake this pie until the middle starts to bubble. Serve it with vanilla ice cream or a dusting of powdered sugar to contrast.
29. Italian Easter Pie
There's no need to celebrate Easter (or be Italian) to enjoy this savory pie. Make a basic butter and flour dough, then combine the ingredients for the filling. This fluffy meaty pie features a whole lot of goodness, including eggs, ricotta, mozzarella, smoked ham, salami, pepperoni, and prosciutto — no veggies in sight! With multiple layers and a harmony of salty and smoked flavors, this rich pie is a meal in and of itself (though a side salad wouldn't hurt).
30. Double Chocolate Derby Pie
Double chocolate anything is enough to attract our attention, and this Derby pie doesn't disappoint. A sweet chocolate pie shell brings us the first element of chocolate, followed by an egg, chocolate, maple, bourbon, and pecan filling. Chocolate chips add yet another chocolate component and a scattering of pecans over the surface completes the look. After baking, let the cake fully set for a few hours — although it's tempting to dig in, it will hold up far better if you wait. A splash of cream rounds out every rich chocolatey bite.
31. Buttery Deep Dish Pumpkin Pie
Bring out your springform pan for this deep-dish dessert. The filling goes all out, with pumpkin puree, heavy cream, evaporated milk, eggs, brown sugar, and pumpkin pie spice mix. Load it into your pie crust and bake it low and slow until set. Garnish this hefty pie with a sprinkle of buttery brown sugar streusel and a generous drizzle of homemade caramel sauce. Tie it all together with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream and your sweet tooth is sure to be satisfied.
