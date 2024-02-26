31 Sweet And Savory Pie Recipes

It's pretty easy to sing the praises of pie. The baked dish can be filled with a nearly endless variety of ingredients, be they sweet or savory. While classic recipes like apple, pumpkin, and pecan pie often crowd the space, there are plenty more flavor profiles to pursue. If you're so inclined, you could serve pie as a main course and bring another one out once dessert rolls around. Yes, it's that versatile.

Aside from satisfying pretty much any taste (granted, you'll need to make a few modifications for certain dietary restrictions), pies are an excellent option to serve when you're hosting. Prep the contents ahead of time, load them into the pie shell (or skip the base and cover the top with pastry), and pop the dish in the oven to bake right before your guests arrive.

Whether you're preparing a comforting weeknight dinner or dazzling your friends with an elegant lattice-top pie, it'll be a winner at the dinner table. We've compiled our favorite sweet and savory pies from Tasting Table recipe developers to make it that much simpler to start baking.