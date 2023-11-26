Pomegranate Cherry Cocoa Pie Recipe

It's well documented that cherries go well with chocolate. Just look at black forest cake or chocolate-covered cherries. In this recipe by Jessica Morone, cherries get simmered in pomegranate juice until thick and then cradled in a rich crust made with cocoa powder. "This pie is a great dessert for any meal, whether it's for a casual dinner or being served at the holidays," says Morone. "I would like to point out that this is one of the most delicious pies I have ever made and everyone should make it — it's so, so good!" Enjoy a slice with coffee or tea and perhaps some ice cream or whipped cream, and you're all set, Morone adds.

In addition to flavor powerhouses like cherries, pomegranate juice, and cocoa, Morone notes that "the sweetened condensed milk in the pie filling really makes it special. It adds a richness and creaminess to the filling and just makes it taste amazing." Who could argue with that? This is a bit of a project, but it'll be well worth it in the end.