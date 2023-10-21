What Sets Jamaican Curry Powder Apart From Others?

Jamaican curry powder is a beloved spice blend that is used in many popular Jamaican dishes. It gives an earthy and spicy richness to curried goat, acts as a seasoning for both the filling and the dough of Jamaican beef patties, and provides a great flavor for marinating meats. However, while this spice mix has become a staple in Jamaican cuisine, Jamaican curry powder actually draws its inspiration from another nation.

Curry powder first came about as the British looked to export the flavors of India they enjoyed after colonizing the country in the late 1700s. As workers from India arrived in Jamaica as indentured servants, Jamaicans were introduced to their traditional dishes, including masalas and the many spices that were used to create them. Over time, the spice mixes of India blended with that of Jamaica, and curry powder evolved into the spice mix we know and love today.