21 Sheet Pan Recipes That Get Dinner On The Table Fast
If you enjoy cooking, then you probably love those days when you have hours to spend in the kitchen making elaborate dishes from scratch, really taking your time and enjoying the process. But if you're like most of us, you don't have time to do that kind of cooking on a daily basis. Most of the time, it's just about making a meal that will fill you up relatively quickly and getting on with the rest of your day. You shouldn't have to sacrifice taste for ease, though, which is why these sheet pan recipes should be on your must-make list.
With minimal prep time, they'll help you get dinner on the table quickly without dirtying a bunch of pans in the process. Plus, they all pack tons of flavor, meaning you'll be satisfied with the results. Check out these recipes, make a grocery list, and go to the grocery store to grab what you need for the week. You'll be shocked at how little time you'll spend in the kitchen — and just how much delicious food you have to eat.
Mixed Veggie Sheet Pan Gnocchi
When you want to pack a ton of veggies into your diet for the day, you have to make this Mixed Veggie Sheet Pan Gnocchi. Broccoli, onion, red bell pepper, edamame, grape tomatoes, and a ton of other flavorful ingredients join forces to create the perfect accompaniment to gnocchi, which crisps beautifully in the oven. Enjoy it as a side dish along with some sort of protein, or make it your main course on those nights when you're just trying to get in as many vegetables as possible.
Recipe: Mixed Veggie Sheet Pan Gnocchi
Cheesy Low(er) Carb Cauliflower Nachos
Whether you're watching your carb intake or you just want to pack some more veggies into your diet, this recipe for Cheesy (Low)er Carb Cauliflower Nachos has you covered. You'll replace the usual tortilla chips with cauliflower florets, place them on a sheet pan, cover them with cheese, then bake. Then, go wild with all of your favorite nacho toppings, from black beans to tomatoes, cilantro, and chopped red onions. Eat it with your hands like you'd usually do with nachos, or get in there with a fork.
Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajitas with Spicy Avocado Crema
Who said that making fajitas had to be messy and time-consuming? When you make them in the oven, like you will with these Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajitas with Spicy Avocado Crema, they come together in a flash without requiring a ton of labor in the process. Once you put all of the fajita ingredients together on the sheet pan, all you have to do is make that spicy avocado crema, which takes this from a basic recipe to something that tastes like it's coming straight out of a restaurant.
Mustardy Sheet Pan Sausage and Apples
Yes, this recipe will take an hour to finish, but considering that you'll only spend 10 minutes on prep, then leave it in the oven to crisp to perfection, it definitely qualifies as a recipe that will get dinner on the table fast. Here, Dijon mustard transforms basic bratwurst into a deeply savory main course, while apples and butternut squash create a slightly sweet side dish that really brings the meal together. This dish has an autumnal feel to it, making it perfect for those days when the weather is just starting to cool down.
Sheet-Pan Caprese Chicken Gnocchi
What if you could capture all of your favorite flavors from a caprese sandwich and turn it into a pasta dish that you can easily cook in the oven? Well, that's exactly what you'll get when you make this recipe for Sheet-Pan Caprese Chicken Gnocchi. Cooking gnocchi in the oven is a great way to give it an extra crispy texture, and cooking the chicken on the same sheet pan will ensure that those gnocchi and veggies get some extra flavor from the chicken juices.
Sheet-Pan Maple-Glazed Chicken Thighs and Butternut Squash
Chicken thighs are perfect for sheet pan recipes because they drip flavorful fat onto the dish, which helps infuse all the other ingredients in extra flavor. That's just what'll happen when you make this Sheet-Pan Maple-Glazed Chicken Thighs and Butternut Squash. The sweetness from the squash and maple syrup along with the juicy chicken all join forces to create a lovely sweet and savory flavor profile that feels comforting from your first bite to the last.
Recipe: Sheet-Pan Maple-Glazed Chicken Thighs and Butternut Squash
Mediterranean Sheet Pan Tofu
Requiring just 35 minutes of prep time, this recipe for Mediterranean Sheet Pan Tofu comes together super quickly, helping you get dinner on the table without a ton of work on your part. The most time-intensive part of the process is simply chopping all the vegetables, which create a fresh, healthy base for the deeply flavorful tofu. This meal feels healthy and light, and you can enjoy it all on its own or pair it with rice, pita, or some plain toasted baguette for a filling dinner that'll have you feeling your best.
Recipe: Mediterranean Sheet Pan Tofu
Chicken Sausage and Asparagus Sheet-Pan Dinner
Sometimes, you just need to keep things simple with dinner by choosing a source of protein and a vegetable and calling it a day. That's why we love this recipe for a Chicken Sausage and Asparagus Sheet-Pan Dinner, which is at its most delicious when it's decorated with a layer of grated Parmesan cheese. When the asparagus is fully cooked and the chicken sausage reaches crisped perfection, you'll be ready to eat your simple but filling meal.
Sheet Pan Gnocchi with Chicken and Broccoli
Who knew that a sheet pan dinner could be so decadently creamy? If you're looking for a sheet pan dinner that's richer than most, you have to turn to this recipe for Sheet Pan Gnocchi with Chicken and Broccoli. Cream cheese and olive oil make the dish nice and creamy, while broccoli and sun-dried tomatoes leave you feeling like you're eating something nutritious. Add some chicken to the mix, and you have a complete meal, all on one pan.
Sheet Pan Sliders
Sliders may just be the best sandwiches, since you can eat several of them at a time. Although you might think of them as difficult and time-consuming to make, that's not the case with these Sheet Pan Sliders. By using loose ground beef instead of formed patties, it won't take long to make the filling for these sliders, and they taste amazing when served on Hawaiian rolls with American cheese. Make some French fries or a salad on the side, and you have what tastes like a fast food meal at home.
Recipe: Sheet Pan Sliders
Sheet-Pan Quesadillas
Why make quesadillas one by one when you can make things simpler for yourself with this recipe for Sheet-Pan Quesadillas? Bell peppers, spinach, onions, and refried beans make for quesadillas packed with flavor. When they come out of the oven, cut them into squares, and you have a simple, easy, and tasty meal to share with your entire family or a group of friends at your next get-together. Making enough quesadillas at one time has never been so easy.
Recipe: Sheet-Pan Quesadillas
One-Pan Thanksgiving Dinner in One Hour
Thanksgiving Dinner is one of those meals that takes forever to make — you could easily spend the whole day in the kitchen, in addition to hours of prep work ahead of time. But this recipe only requires 30 minutes of prep — and you only have to dirty one sheet pan in the process. Whether you're celebrating Thanksgiving or just want to enjoy those seasonal flavors at some other time of the year, this sheet pan recipe is a great way to do just that.
Sheet-Pan Chicken Shawarma with Lemon-Rosemary Potatoes
Shawarma may seem like one of those foods you have to go out for, but did you know that you can make it at home, on a sheet pan, no less? That's just what you'll get to do when you try this recipe for Sheet Pan Chicken Shawarma with Lemon-Rosemary Potatoes. You can easily cook the chicken and the potatoes in the same pan, then add in the salad and pita to make it a complete meal.
Recipe: Sheet-Pan Chicken Shawarma with Lemon-Rosemary Potatoes
Sheet Pan Buttermilk Jammy Pancakes
Whether you're trying to make pancakes for breakfast for several people at once or you're just craving pancakes for dinner, you have to try out this recipe for Sheet Pan Buttermilk Jammy Pancakes. These pancakes don't just have a jammy texture — they're actually infused with jam, so you get that fruity sweetness in every bite. Choose whatever type of fruit jam that appeals to you most, and don't forget to drizzle on a bit of extra maple syrup if you want things extra sweet.
Sheet Pan Spring Chicken with Preserved Lemon
When you need a light but filling dinner to serve at the height of spring (or just when you want it to feel like spring), this Sheet Pan Spring Chicken with Preserved Lemon is a must-try. Packed with beans, asparagus, and spring onions, it feels super nutritious, while the addition of preserved lemon adds an acidic, complex flavor you can't achieve with fresh lemon alone. It may just be the best way to enjoy the start of warmer weather.
Sheet Pan Smoked Paprika Tilapia
Tilapia is a pretty versatile fish, which means you can flavor it in a wide variety of ways and just allow it to soak up all those seasonings. For a bold take on the flaky fish, try this recipe for Sheet Pan Smoked Paprika Tilapia. The bold, smoky taste of the paprika will infuse the fish with flavor, and the corn, broccoli, and peppers on the side complete the meal and make it feel healthy and filling at the same time.
Recipe: Sheet Pan Smoked Paprika Tilapia
Maple-Glazed Sheet Pan Salmon
Salmon may seem tricky to make, but that's because you haven't made this Maple-Glazed Sheet Pan Salmon before. All you have to do is make the marinade, pour it over the salmon, and throw it into the oven. You can cook the squash, Romanesco, and Brussels sprouts on the same pan, making for easy cleanup. You'll be left with a dinner that's sweet, salty, and full of flavor. Getting more seafood into your diet has never been so easy.
Recipe: Maple-Glazed Sheet Pan Salmon
Sheet Pan Steak Dinner
Why shell out the money to go to an expensive steakhouse when you can just make this Sheet Pan Steak Dinner instead? It comes together in less than 30 minutes — you can't even get your delivery order that fast. New York strip steaks are cooked to perfection when you use this method, and you can pair them with fingerling sweet potatoes, rich oyster mushrooms, and fresh broccolini for a dinner that feels like it's straight out of a restaurant.
Recipe: Sheet Pan Steak Dinner
Sheet Pan Shrimp and Vegetables
Shrimp is one the lightest, most versatile types of seafood out there, which is why we like to work it into our weekly meal rotation as much as possible. There's perhaps no easier way to do that than with this recipe for Sheet Pan Shrimp and Vegetables. The shrimp is cooked and served with a warm salad containing asparagus, artichoke hearts, olives, red onion, and sundried tomatoes, all made more hearty with torn sourdough bread for a sort of panzanella-adjacent situation. It may just be one of the best ways to prepare a seafood-centric dish for a busy weeknight.
Recipe: Sheet Pan Shrimp and Vegetables
Sheet Pan Ricotta Gnudi
Have you ever tried gnudi before? These Italian dumplings are similar to gnocchi, but they're often larger and made with ricotta. Luckily, they're also pretty easy to make, which is exactly why you should give this Sheet Pan Ricotta Gnudi recipe a try. When served with tomatoes and pesto, they make for a light but satisfying dish that's totally meat-free. And the best part? You don't even need to boil them ahead of time — just place them on a sheet pan, throw them in the oven, and let them cook to perfection while you relax.
Recipe: Sheet Pan Ricotta Gnudi
Sheet Pan Snapper with Potatoes and Fennel
If you've never tried cooking red snapper before, this recipe for Sheet Pan Snapper with Potatoes and Fennel is your chance to explore a new realm of seafood dishes. Served with potatoes, fennel, and olives, this Mediterranean-inspired dish will have you feel like you're dining right next to the sea — even if you're stuck at home during a particularly busy work day. Since it only takes 40 minutes to make, you don't even really have to plan ahead to enjoy this luxurious meal any day of the week.