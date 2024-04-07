Cheesy Low(er) Carb Cauliflower Nachos Recipe
There's no shortage of impressive, irresistible, and possibly even jaw-dropping appetizers out there, but in such a saturated realm, nachos remain steadfast at the top of the list. They are ideal for social gatherings, parties, or casual get-togethers because of the interactive nature, where diners can build their perfect bite. Bursting with flavor and texture, this recipe transforms cauliflower into a crunchy and cheesy delight, perfect for satisfying snack cravings or serving as a crowd-pleasing appetizer. By replacing classic tortilla chips with nutrient-rich cauliflower, this recipe not only offers a lower-carb option than your typical nachos but also provides a creative way to incorporate the cruciferous vegetable into your diet.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I love the versatility of roasted cauliflower and the nice thing about this recipe is that it also can be served as a side dish." While this recipe also walks you through the steps of loading on toppings like black beans and avocado, you can ultimately garnish your cauliflower nachos with your personal favorite toppings.
Gather the ingredients for cheesy low(er) carb cauliflower nachos
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up cauliflower, limes, grape tomatoes, red onion, jalapeño, cilantro, and avocado. Then you'll need some cheese and black beans. To make this a vegan recipe, simply swap out dairy cheese for a vegan variety. Finally, check your spice and condiment cabinet for avocado oil, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and smoked paprika.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Cut off cauliflower stem
Turn the cauliflower head on its side and slice off about ½-inch of the bottom core so that it sits flat. Remove some of the large leaves around the core and discard.
Step 3: Cut the cauliflower in half
While the cauliflower is positioned on a cutting board, stem down, cut it in half.
Step 4: Slice the cauliflower
Cut each cauliflower half into three 1-inch-thick pieces. It's okay if the slices don't stay intact.
Step 5: Cut into flat pieces
Remove the core from the large slices and cut into 3-inch flat pieces, then transfer to a bowl.
Step 6: Season the cauliflower
Add the oil, 1 tablespoon lime juice, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, ½ teaspoon salt, and smoked paprika to the bowl and stir to coat the cauliflower.
Step 7: Bake the cauliflower
Lay the seasoned cauliflower on a sheet pan and bake for 20 minutes.
Step 8: Make the topping mixture
In a medium bowl, combine the tomatoes, red onion, jalapeño peppers, cilantro, remaining lime juice, and remaining salt.
Step 9: Add the beans and cheese
When the cauliflower comes out of the oven, distribute beans on top, then add the cheese and bake for 5 more minutes, or until the cheese is melted.
Step 10: Slice the avocado
Slice the avocado.
Step 11: Add toppings and serve
Top the sheet pan with the tomato mixture and avocado slices before serving.
What are tips for slicing the cauliflower?
Slicing cauliflower can be a bit tricky due to its round shape, dense texture, and its tendency to break easily into many pieces, but with the right technique, it can be done efficiently. To start, when buying cauliflower, look for a cauliflower with a large, tight head. This will give you more surface area to work with when cutting.
Trimming the bottom core is important so the cauliflower sits flat on your cutting board. (The leaves are edible so you can add them to the sheet pan along with the cauliflower pieces, or you can simply discard them.) Make sure to use a sharp knife to slice the cauliflower into 1-inch thick slices. After you have cut the cauliflower in half starting from the center of the cauliflower and working your way outwards will help avoid the cauliflower breaking apart.
As an alternative to cutting the cauliflower into flat pieces, you can make this dish using florets, especially if you plan to serve this as a side dish when utensils will be used. The cauliflower pieces won't have as much of a flat chip shape, but the dish will still taste just as good.
What other foods work well with these cauliflower nachos?
There are many ways to tweak this recipe by adding other foods to the mix. Instead of adding avocado slices, you can opt for guacamole instead. Add dollops of it in scattered areas of the sheet pan. For something a little more creative, make a fresh mango guacamole to introduce some sweet elements to the dish as well.
Fresh salsa adds brightness and acidity to cauliflower nachos. You can use classic tomato salsa or a salsa verde. Tangy sour cream or Greek yogurt can help balance out the flavors of the cauliflower nachos. You can also try mixing in some lime juice and cilantro for extra flavor.
For the beans, you can use pinto beans or use a layer of refried beans in addition to or in place of the black beans in the recipe. Not a fan of beans at all? Simply skip the addition altogether. As an alternative, corn adds a pop of sweetness and texture to cauliflower nachos. You can use fresh, frozen, or canned corn and add it in step 8.
- 1 cauliflower head
- 2 tablespoons avocado oil
- 2 tablespoons lime juice, divided
- ½ teaspoon chili powder
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon salt, divided
- ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 cup halved grape tomatoes
- ¼ cup red onion
- 1 chopped jalapeño pepper
- ¼ cup chopped cilantro
- 1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 2 cups shredded cheese
- 1 avocado, sliced
