Cheesy Low(er) Carb Cauliflower Nachos Recipe

Slicing cauliflower can be a bit tricky due to its round shape, dense texture, and its tendency to break easily into many pieces, but with the right technique, it can be done efficiently. To start, when buying cauliflower, look for a cauliflower with a large, tight head. This will give you more surface area to work with when cutting.

Trimming the bottom core is important so the cauliflower sits flat on your cutting board. (The leaves are edible so you can add them to the sheet pan along with the cauliflower pieces, or you can simply discard them.) Make sure to use a sharp knife to slice the cauliflower into 1-inch thick slices. After you have cut the cauliflower in half starting from the center of the cauliflower and working your way outwards will help avoid the cauliflower breaking apart.

As an alternative to cutting the cauliflower into flat pieces, you can make this dish using florets, especially if you plan to serve this as a side dish when utensils will be used. The cauliflower pieces won't have as much of a flat chip shape, but the dish will still taste just as good.