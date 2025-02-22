Mixed Veggie Sheet Pan Gnocchi Recipe

There are many ways to customize the sheet pan gnocchi based on your preferences or what you have on hand. For the veggies, you can swap in some other cruciferous vegetables for broccoli like Brussels sprouts or cauliflower. Just cut the Brussels sprouts in half or in quarters if they are large. You'll want bite-size pieces of the cauliflower. Asparagus is a nice choice too and will work best if cut into 1-inch pieces. Mushrooms will add umami flavor and if you cut them in thick slices it will prevent them from cooking too fast.

Instead of or in addition to the edamame, another protein source idea is beans — chickpeas or white beans would be delicious in this recipe. If you use white beans you can just add them into the final dish. If you use chickpeas and add them straight to the pan they'll get a little of that pleasing roasted chickpea texture. Tofu is another great option, and if you use super firm tofu there is no pressing involved. Just cube it and add it to the sheet pan with everything else. To use tempeh, you can either cube it or crumble it into the sheet pan. For additional toppings try feta cheese, Parmesan cheese, kalamata olives, or a drizzle of balsamic glaze.