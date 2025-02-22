Mixed Veggie Sheet Pan Gnocchi Recipe
A sheet pan can become your new best friend on busy weeknights, helping you to effortlessly bring together a warm, delicious, and well-balanced meal. This mixed veggie sheet pan gnocchi combines hearty colorful vegetables, pillowy gnocchi, and simple seasonings to create a nourishing dinner that requires minimal cleanup. While most gnocchi recipes involve cooking the pasta on the stovetop, this simplified method lets the oven do the work. The roasting process even gives the gnocchi some caramelized crispy edges, which form a nice textural contrast to their tender interiors. We've used shelled edamame as the protein source, which adds another bright color and subtle flavor to the mix and keeps the meal vegan- and vegetarian-friendly.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "There are many variations of gnocchi on the market and you can use any type you prefer. Because gnocchi is shelf stable, if you always have a box on hand, you can mix it with the veggies you like for a last-minute meal. This sheet pan meal also keeps well in the fridge and can be heated up for leftovers throughout the week."
Gather the ingredients for mixed veggie sheet pan gnocchi
To make this recipe, head to the produce aisle and pick up broccoli, red onion, red pepper, garlic, grape tomatoes, fresh basil, and lemon. If you can find broccoli pre-cut, it will make the prep time even quicker. Then grab some fresh or frozen shelled edamame and a package of gnocchi of your choice. Check your condiment and spice cabinet for avocado oil, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Prepare a sheet pan
Line a sheet pan with parchment paper
Step 3: Toss ingredients with oil
Combine the broccoli, red onion, red pepper, garlic, shelled edamame, gnocchi, and 3 tablespoons of avocado oil in a large bowl. If the gnocchi are stuck together, break them apart.
Step 4: Add the seasonings
Add the Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper and stir.
Step 5: Add to the pan and bake
Lay the mixture on the prepared sheet pan and bake for 15 minutes.
Step 6: Add the tomatoes and bake again
Add the tomatoes to the sheet pan and cook for 15 more minutes.
Step 7: Prep the basil
Slice the basil.
Step 8: Add the lemon and basil and serve
Add the remaining oil, lemon juice, and fresh basil, and serve.
This sheet pan dinner combines tender gnocchi with bright nutritious vegetables for a satisfying meal you can cook up on a busy weeknight in about half an hour.
Ingredients
- 3 cups broccoli, chopped
- ½ red onion, sliced
- 1 red pepper, chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 cups shelled edamame
- 1 package (17.6-ounce) gnocchi
- 4 tablespoons avocado oil, divided
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
- ¼ cup fresh basil
- Juice of one lemon
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Line a sheet pan with parchment paper
- Combine the broccoli, red onion, red pepper, garlic, shelled edamame, gnocchi, and 3 tablespoons of avocado oil in a large bowl. If the gnocchi are stuck together, break them apart.
- Add the Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper and stir.
- Lay the mixture on the prepared sheet pan and bake for 15 minutes.
- Add the tomatoes to the sheet pan and cook for 15 more minutes.
- Slice the basil.
- Add the remaining oil, lemon juice, and fresh basil, and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|609
|Total Fat
|26.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|32.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|76.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|14.2 g
|Total Sugars
|9.5 g
|Sodium
|1,139.3 mg
|Protein
|24.1 g
What are other ingredients I can use in the sheet pan gnocchi?
There are many ways to customize the sheet pan gnocchi based on your preferences or what you have on hand. For the veggies, you can swap in some other cruciferous vegetables for broccoli like Brussels sprouts or cauliflower. Just cut the Brussels sprouts in half or in quarters if they are large. You'll want bite-size pieces of the cauliflower. Asparagus is a nice choice too and will work best if cut into 1-inch pieces. Mushrooms will add umami flavor and if you cut them in thick slices it will prevent them from cooking too fast.
Instead of or in addition to the edamame, another protein source idea is beans — chickpeas or white beans would be delicious in this recipe. If you use white beans you can just add them into the final dish. If you use chickpeas and add them straight to the pan they'll get a little of that pleasing roasted chickpea texture. Tofu is another great option, and if you use super firm tofu there is no pressing involved. Just cube it and add it to the sheet pan with everything else. To use tempeh, you can either cube it or crumble it into the sheet pan. For additional toppings try feta cheese, Parmesan cheese, kalamata olives, or a drizzle of balsamic glaze.
What are helpful tips when making the sheet pan gnocchi?
Though this recipe is quick and easy, we have a few pointers to ensure that the meal comes out perfectly. First off, don't skimp on the oil used in this recipe. The gnocchi can easily dry out, and we're going for crispy gnocchi with a soft and tender center. Using oil both before and after the sheet pan goes in the oven will help achieve this. It's also important to add the tomatoes halfway through the cooking time to make sure they retain some of their fresh flavor and don't fully caramelize or fall apart.
To make this sheet pan even quicker to prepare, chop the veggies and combine them with the gnocchi, oil, and seasonings on the morning of the day that you plan to make this for dinner. Put the mixture into a large bowl with a lid and stick it in the fridge. The flavors will have a chance to meld and then it's just a matter of spreading them out on the sheet pan and popping it into the oven.