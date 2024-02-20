11 Gnocchi Recipes For Pasta Lovers

In the world of starchy comfort foods, a plate of gnocchi comes out pretty high. The potato-based dish is part spud part pasta, offering endless combinations of sauces and accompaniments. Traditional versions call for the simplest of ingredients: just mashed potatoes, flour, and salt. Then comes the egg debate and regional variations that choose to include or skip eggs in the recipe. They certainly help bind the dry ingredients but aren't necessary.

Additionally, gnocchi can be made with various starchy root vegetables, from sweet potatoes to beets. While the main ingredient varies, the result remains small pillowy dumplings about the size of a thimble. The consistency is slightly dense, providing just the right balance of chewiness. Thanks to their small doughy format, gnocchi are great served with everything from thick chunky sauces to herb-infused butter.

We've collected our favorite gnocchi dishes from Tasting Table recipe developers to bring you inspiration in the kitchen. You can buy vacuum-sealed packs of gnocchi at the supermarket, but as far as homemade dumplings go, the process is pretty straightforward. Alternatively, buy premade gnocchi and transform them from basic to delicious. Prepare one of these tantalizing gnocchi recipes the next time you're stuck between making mashed potatoes or pasta for dinner — you won't regret it.