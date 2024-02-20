11 Gnocchi Recipes For Pasta Lovers
In the world of starchy comfort foods, a plate of gnocchi comes out pretty high. The potato-based dish is part spud part pasta, offering endless combinations of sauces and accompaniments. Traditional versions call for the simplest of ingredients: just mashed potatoes, flour, and salt. Then comes the egg debate and regional variations that choose to include or skip eggs in the recipe. They certainly help bind the dry ingredients but aren't necessary.
Additionally, gnocchi can be made with various starchy root vegetables, from sweet potatoes to beets. While the main ingredient varies, the result remains small pillowy dumplings about the size of a thimble. The consistency is slightly dense, providing just the right balance of chewiness. Thanks to their small doughy format, gnocchi are great served with everything from thick chunky sauces to herb-infused butter.
We've collected our favorite gnocchi dishes from Tasting Table recipe developers to bring you inspiration in the kitchen. You can buy vacuum-sealed packs of gnocchi at the supermarket, but as far as homemade dumplings go, the process is pretty straightforward. Alternatively, buy premade gnocchi and transform them from basic to delicious. Prepare one of these tantalizing gnocchi recipes the next time you're stuck between making mashed potatoes or pasta for dinner — you won't regret it.
1. Crispy Pesto Gnocchi
Part of gnocchi's appeal is the bouncy texture, but frying them in a pan elevates the potato dumplings to a whole new level. This easy recipe is ready in 10 minutes flat and takes advantage of premade gnocchi and a jar of pesto.
Boil and pan-fry the gnocchi, then toss the doughy morsels with pesto to coat. Sprinkle grated Parmesan cheese and pine nuts on top to give the dish a homemade flair, and there you have it — dinner is served.
Recipe: Crispy Pesto Gnocchi
2. Sweet Potato Gnocchi
Sweet potatoes make for delicious fries and roasted spuds, and in this case, they sub in as an excellent foundation for gnocchi. Roast them in the oven to bring out the caramelized flavors, then mash them up with ricotta, flour, and seasonings.
You might get covered with flour in the shaping process, but it's worth it. Boil the little dumplings and serve them with herb-infused brown butter and a dollop of lemon ricotta. The interplay of sweet, nutty, and tangy flavors is absolutely mouthwatering.
Recipe: Sweet Potato Gnocchi
3. Creamy Chicken Gnocchi
This hearty gnocchi dish is a meal in one and perfect for weeknight dinners. Help yourself out a bit by purchasing premade gnocchi and cooked shredded chicken breast.
Boil the gnocchi then prep the sauce, starting by sauteeing alliums. Add fresh and dried herbs and a pinch of flour to make a roux. Splash in some white wine and broth and simmer the mixture as it thickens into a rich sauce, then toss in the chicken, cream, and Parmesan. Finally, dump in the cooked gnocchi and kale leaves for a nutritious one-pot dish.
Recipe: Creamy Chicken Gnocchi
4. Miso-Butter Chicken And Gnocchi
Incorporating even just a little bit of miso into a recipe is an effortless way to infuse a dish with umami notes. This chicken and gnocchi one-pot meal gets tons of flavor from a miso butter that forms the base of the sauce.
Pan-fried chicken thighs mingle with sautéed alliums, chicken broth, and mirin in this multi-layered dish. Once you finish simmering this velvety concoction, add the cooked chicken and gnocchi and garnish it with chili flakes, crispy sage, and fresh Parmesan.
Recipe: Miso-Butter Chicken And Gnocchi
5. Carrot Gnocchi In Walnut Brown Butter
These vibrant orange gnocchi feature carrots front and center. Skip the potatoes and mash cooked carrots with flour, Parmesan, egg, and seasonings. Knead the mixture into a dough, then shape ropes and cut them into small pieces.
Boil the dumplings and serve them with brown butter, walnuts, and cheese for a deliciously nutty garnish. This spin on the classic recipe is a great cooking project to tackle if you want to infuse a starchy main with a unique hue and more vitamins.
6. Sheet Pan Gnocchi With Chicken And Broccoli
If you're a fan of chicken fettuccine Alfredo, this recipe is pretty much destined for you. This easy dinner is ready in less than half an hour and only requires you to get a sheet pan dirty.
Load it up with packaged gnocchi, cubed chicken, broccoli florets, dollops of cream cheese, and sun-dried tomatoes, then drizzle everything with olive oil. Bake at high heat until the chicken is cooked, then stir the contents of the pan to coat in gooey cream cheese and dig in.
7. Potato Gnocchi With Ramps
When ramps are in season, it's natural to want to add them to all your meals. These homemade potato gnocchi come together in a delicious dish, thanks to a generous dose of assorted vegetables.
Sauté mushrooms, peas, spring onions, and chile flakes in butter until tender. Then, combine the veggie sauce with boiled gnocchi and finish cooking with loads of Parmesan and butter. Garnish the dish with tarragon and lemon zest for a zesty aroma that stands out in every bite.
Recipe: Potato Gnocchi With Ramps
8. Purple Potato Gnocchi With Pork Belly And Sage-Butter Sauce
Purple pasta might be hard to come by, but you can make purple gnocchi thanks to purple potatoes. This savory recipe features homemade gnocchi served with a pan-fried pork belly, highlighting the contrast between the pillowy and crispy textures.
A rich brown butter infused with garlic, sage, and white balsamic fragrance takes this dish to a gourmet level. Toss the gnocchi and pork belly with the sauce and serve with extra Parmesan for a dinner you won't forget.
Recipe: Purple Potato Gnocchi With Pork Belly And Sage-Butter Sauce
9. Marry Me Gnocchi With Pancetta
Any recipe that provokes diners to pop the question is bound to be a hit, especially one that's ready in under half an hour — after all, you'll need any extra time to start planning that wedding. Whip up a pan sauce with garlic, red pesto, stock, cream, and Parmesan cheese.
Then, toss in packaged gnocchi and chopped sun-dried tomatoes until cooked. Finish it off with lemon juice and zest for a tangy touch, as well as fresh basil leaves and crispy fried pancetta for the ultimate umami feast.
Recipe: Marry Me Gnocchi With Pancetta
10. Cheesy Gnocchi And Roasted Pepper Bake
If you're channeling a bowl of pasta with your gnocchi dinner, then be sure to load up on red sauce and cheese. Add your own twist by making the sauce with roasted red peppers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, and garlic for a sweet variation.
Boil the veggies until smooth, then add them to a baking dish along with cooked gnocchi and a generous fresh mozzarella topping. Bake until the cheese is gooey and golden, then serve with basil leaves for a classic pairing.
11. Copycat Olive Garden Creamy Chicken Gnocchi Soup
This recipe comes in handy when you're craving Olive Garden's chicken gnocchi soup and can't make the trip over. Make a creamy soup base with celery, onion, chicken stock, seasonings, and flour to thicken, then toss in a package of gnocchi to cook in the liquid.
Next, stir in chopped spinach leaves, grated carrots, and chopped cooked chicken breast to round it out. Finish it off with some half-and-half for a luxuriously rich consistency.