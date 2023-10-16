Carrot Gnocchi In Walnut Brown Butter Recipe

If you've never made pasta before, gnocchi is a good place to start. Though it is debatable whether gnocchi is a pasta or a dumpling, the technique is most similar to pasta and is a good way to practice more challenging shapes and noodles. The reason gnocchi is considered a dumpling, however, is because it is commonly made with potato mixed into the flour, giving it a pillowy soft texture. Of course, this begs the question: What about ravioli? (Hint: Also a dumpling).

Gnocchi doesn't have to be limited to potatoes. In this recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn, carrots are used instead, giving the pillowy pockets of flour an earthy taste that pairs well with nutty browned butter. The recipe walks through how to break the carrots down, incorporate them into the flour, and roll them into gnocchi pieces. After that, cooking the gnocchi into a meal is a breeze, especially when paired with a simple but flavorful browned butter sauce. It's all the flavors of fall in a healthy, one-skillet meal.