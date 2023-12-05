Marry Me Gnocchi With Pancetta Recipe
It's not easy to upgrade a dish as delicious as Marry Me chicken, though this Marry Me gnocchi sure does give the original a run for its money. Of course, this gnocchi stands all on its own, introducing some fresh takes on the iconic dish that are nothing short of unique — just ask recipe developer Kara Barrett. "While this dish is inspired by the viral trend of Marry Me Chicken, the flavors are classic," she explains.
As if we really needed to sell you on a sun-dried tomato gnocchi dish, Barrett brings up some defining characteristics that are nothing short of mouthwatering. "The gnocchi is pillowy and the sauce clings well to the ridges," Barrett describes. "The pancetta adds a salty pop. It works really well together, and it's so creamy and comforting." As for whether or not this gnocchi will prompt a marriage proposal from your special someone, well, that's something that we can't completely guarantee, though Barrett does quip, "A person could do worse than marry someone who makes a dish this tasty for them."
Gather the ingredients for Marry Me gnocchi with pancetta
The ingredient list is pretty simple for this recipe — you'll need gnocchi, of course, as well as sun-dried tomato pesto, chicken stock, heavy whipping cream, garlic, chopped sun-dried tomatoes, Parmesan, and some salt to build the sauce. Pancetta adds a salty, meaty element to the dish, whereas fresh lemon juice adds a special zing that the original dish doesn't typically include. "What I like most about this dish is adding what I feel is the missing component — a generous amount of lemon stirred in before serving," Barrett explains. Finally, some fresh basil will serve as the green garnish.
Step 1: Fry the pancetta
Fry pancetta in a large skillet until crispy. Remove pancetta and set aside, keeping about 2 tablespoons pancetta fat in the pan.
Step 2: Saute garlic
In the same pan, saute garlic for a few minutes until fragrant.
Step 3: Add pesto and stock
Add pesto and chicken stock, mix well, and simmer for a few minutes until slightly reduced.
Step 4: Add cream and Parmesan
Stir in cream and Parmesan cheese. (Don't worry if the sauce is broken; it will come together as you cook and stir the gnocchi.)
Step 5: Stir in the gnocchi
Stir in gnocchi and salt and mix well. Allow to simmer for 10-15 minutes until plump and pillowy and the sauce has thickened.
Step 6: Add sun-dried tomatoes
Stir in sun-dried tomatoes.
Step 7: Stir in the citrus
Stir in lemon juice and zest. If your sauce is broken, add 1-2 tablespoons water, increase heat, and stir until it comes back together.
Step 8: Top with crispy pancetta and basil
Taste for salt before serving with fresh basil and crispy pancetta on top.
What makes this Marry Me gnocchi with pancetta so special?
Aside from the obvious decadence that comes with a creamy pasta dish, this Marry Me gnocchi is considerably more special than your typical dinner fare. While this special factor doesn't necessarily lie in any one ingredient, Barrett explains that the quality of your ingredients really makes or breaks the dish.
So, what kind of high-quality ingredients are we talking about? "Use a homemade stock instead of the boxed stuff," Barrett suggests, adding, "Find a high-quality gnocchi or make your own. Use a great cheese. Make homemade red pesto." These intentional ingredient choices will not only yield a top-notch dish, but it will ensure that your Marry Me gnocchi is better than any pasta dish you've made before.
Of course, before you start fretting about sourcing impressive (and often expensive) ingredients, know that you don't have to go full-on gourmet mode to achieve a spectacular dish. "This is delicious using simple pantry items like I have," Barrett notes, so even if you can only spring for expensive Parmesan, you and your date will still enjoy this pasta all the same.
How should I serve this Marry Me gnocchi with pancetta?
As the name of this dish suggests, Marry Me gnocchi is best enjoyed with a special someone — but don't worry if such a someone isn't in your life at the moment, as you can serve up this gnocchi dish whenever you'd like. "This is a good option for a cozy dinner," Barrett says, and the pasta will taste just as good even if that cozy dinner happens to be a solo one. Regarding pairing options, Barrett notes that "a bit of crusty bread or a light side salad would pair well." She also recommends white wine, such as Pinot Grigio — or, if you're really aiming for that proposal, "Maybe a glass of Champagne with a ring at the bottom?"
And, if you happen to serve this dish in the form of leftovers, note that you'll need a little extra stock to loosen things up. "Seal well in a container in the fridge for a few days," says Barrett. "You will need to add more stock to loosen up the sauce as you reheat, and taste again for salt and seasoning."
|Calories per Serving
|969
|Total Fat
|37.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|15.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.5 g
|Cholesterol
|70.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|123.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|6.2 g
|Total Sugars
|8.0 g
|Sodium
|823.4 mg
|Protein
|32.2 g