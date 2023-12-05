Marry Me Gnocchi With Pancetta Recipe

It's not easy to upgrade a dish as delicious as Marry Me chicken, though this Marry Me gnocchi sure does give the original a run for its money. Of course, this gnocchi stands all on its own, introducing some fresh takes on the iconic dish that are nothing short of unique — just ask recipe developer Kara Barrett. "While this dish is inspired by the viral trend of Marry Me Chicken, the flavors are classic," she explains.

As if we really needed to sell you on a sun-dried tomato gnocchi dish, Barrett brings up some defining characteristics that are nothing short of mouthwatering. "The gnocchi is pillowy and the sauce clings well to the ridges," Barrett describes. "The pancetta adds a salty pop. It works really well together, and it's so creamy and comforting." As for whether or not this gnocchi will prompt a marriage proposal from your special someone, well, that's something that we can't completely guarantee, though Barrett does quip, "A person could do worse than marry someone who makes a dish this tasty for them."