Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajitas With Spicy Avocado Crema Recipe
Sheet-pan dinners have become quite trendy over the past few years, and for good reason. "They are the perfect weeknight meal, and using one pan means less mess," as recipe developer Julianne De Witt explains. Here she shares with us "a very quick, easy, and tasty recipe on regular rotation" in her household: sheet pan chicken fajitas that come together with bell peppers, onions, and a smoky spice blend.
This two-fer recipe also includes instructions for how to make an avocado crema that De Witt describes as "so creamy with just the right hint of lime, salt, and seasonings." While true Mexican crema is a slightly different product, this easy recipe handily substitutes it with sour cream, thinned out with a little lime juice. If you decide to amp up your fajitas with some type of spicy salsa or hot sauce, De Witt points out that "the crema will help cut the heat" — not to mention add a cooling creaminess to your tortilla-wrapped dinner.
Gather the ingredients for sheet-pan chicken fajitas with spicy avocado crema
As far as main ingredients, these fajitas are made with bell peppers, an onion, and boneless skinless chicken breasts. They're seasoned with salt, pepper, chili powder, cumin, smoked paprika, oregano, onion powder, garlic powder, and lime juice. You'll also need a small amount of cooking oil, plus some avocados, sour cream, garlic, and Tajin for the crema. If you want to eat your fajitas wrapped in tortillas, you'll need some of those, as well (De Witt opts for flour ones), while you might also want some shredded cheese and extra lime wedges as toppings.
Step 1: Combine the crema ingredients
Make the avocado crema: Add avocados, sour cream, lime juice, minced garlic, chile lime seasoning, and 3 tablespoons water to a food processor.
Step 2: Blend and chill the crema
Blend on high speed until smooth, then place in the refrigerator until ready to use.
Step 3: Heat up the oven
Preheat oven to 400 F.
Step 4: Oil and season the vegetables
Make the fajitas: Add peppers and onions, 1 tablespoon oil, and half the salt and pepper to a large bowl. Toss to combine.
Step 5: Season the chicken
In a separate large bowl, toss chicken with chili powder, cumin, paprika, oregano, onion powder, garlic powder, and remaining salt and pepper.
Step 6: Stir in the lime juice and oil
Add lime juice and remaining olive oil and toss to combine with tongs.
Step 7: Put the chicken on the pan
Add chicken to one half of a foil-lined baking sheet in a single layer.
Step 8: Add the vegetables next
Add peppers and onions to the other side of the baking sheet.
Step 9: Bake
Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 F.
Step 10: Warm the tortillas
In the last 5 minutes of cooking, wrap tortillas in foil and place in the oven to warm.
Step 11: Top the tortillas with crema
To assemble, spoon avocado crema onto each tortilla.
Step 12: Add on the rest of the fajita ingredients, and enjoy
Top tortillas with chicken, onions, peppers, grated cheese, and lime wedges, and serve right away.
What other ingredients can I use in sheet-pan chicken fajitas with spicy avocado crema?
De Witt points out that with the modest spice blend and cooling crema, these chicken fajitas really aren't all that incendiary. "For a spicier version, add some chopped jalapeños to your fajitas or serve your favorite hot sauce on the side." If you don't care for any heat whatsoever, though, she also says that you can swap out the Tajin seasoning (which does contain dried chiles) in the crema for salt.
The cheese, too, is something that can be changed to suit your personal preference. De Witt likes to use both white and orange cheddar cheeses here, but you could go with just one or the other of these. You could also use pepper jack (or Monterey Jack, if you don't care for the extra peppers), while De Witt feels that a crumbly cotija cheese could work beautifully as well.
What can I do with leftover sheet-pan chicken fajitas with spicy avocado crema?
If you're not going to be able to finish all 4 servings of fajita meat and vegetables in a single sitting, that is no problem, since De Witt declares that "these fajitas will taste even better the next day." She does suggest, however, that you refrigerate them in an airtight container, where she says they should last for up to 4 days. You need not wrap the leftover fajita filling in tortillas, either — why not mix it with rice or pasta or fold it into an omelet?
As for the crema, that will only last for 3 days in the refrigerator. "Be sure to cover the surface with plastic wrap," De Witt advises, as a covering should always help keep avocado dressing from turning brown. The crema, too, can be repurposed in a variety of ways: as a dip for chips, thinned with more lime juice for a creamy salad dressing, or as a topping for tacos, burritos, or quesadillas.
- For the avocado crema
- 2 ripe avocados, peeled and pitted
- ⅓ cup sour cream
- Juice of 1 lime
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 ½ teaspoons chile lime seasoning, such as Tajin
- For the fajitas
- 3 bell peppers in assorted colors, cut into strips
- 1 medium sweet onion, cut into strips
- 3 tablespoons cooking oil, divided
- 1 teaspoon salt, divided
- ½ teaspoon fresh ground pepper, divided
- 4 large boneless skinless chicken breasts, sliced into ¼-inch strips
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- Juice of 1 lime
- For serving
- 6-inch flour tortillas
- Grated cheddar cheese
- Lime wedges
|Calories per Serving
|776
|Total Fat
|38.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|6.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|259.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|28.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|11.5 g
|Total Sugars
|10.1 g
|Sodium
|800.2 mg
|Protein
|81.5 g