Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajitas With Spicy Avocado Crema Recipe

Sheet-pan dinners have become quite trendy over the past few years, and for good reason. "They are the perfect weeknight meal, and using one pan means less mess," as recipe developer Julianne De Witt explains. Here she shares with us "a very quick, easy, and tasty recipe on regular rotation" in her household: sheet pan chicken fajitas that come together with bell peppers, onions, and a smoky spice blend.

This two-fer recipe also includes instructions for how to make an avocado crema that De Witt describes as "so creamy with just the right hint of lime, salt, and seasonings." While true Mexican crema is a slightly different product, this easy recipe handily substitutes it with sour cream, thinned out with a little lime juice. If you decide to amp up your fajitas with some type of spicy salsa or hot sauce, De Witt points out that "the crema will help cut the heat" — not to mention add a cooling creaminess to your tortilla-wrapped dinner.