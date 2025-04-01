The Ground Beef Taco Bowl Recipe That's Worth Trying
Taco bowls themselves may not be a new thing, but there are always new ways to customize this nutritious, versatile, and easy-to-make meal for a meal that will leave everyone full and happy. With the perfect combination of comforting textures and savory and bright flavors, this recipe ticks all the boxes. This loaded ground beef taco bowl recipe from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye comes together in just over 30 minutes, making it a great option for a speedy and satisfying dinner for the whole family.
The ground beef is pan-fried along with an abundance of spices and black beans to give you a protein-packed meal that is rich in flavor with just the right kick of heat. This is served with a zesty and refreshing lime and cilantro rice and accompanied by fresh creamy avocado, sweet corn, bright cherry tomatoes, and sharp red onion. All the components of the taco bowl are pulled together with a simple yet punchy dressing made from Greek yogurt, lime, garlic, and cilantro to give you a fresh and super tasty dinner option that will go down a treat. Read on to find out how easy it is to throw together this ground beef taco bowl and transform your busy weekday mealtimes.
Gather the ingredients for this loaded ground beef taco bowl recipe
To begin this loaded ground beef taco bowl recipe, first, you will need to gather the ingredients. For the ground beef, you will want olive oil, ground beef, cumin, paprika, coriander, hot chili powder, garlic granules, onion granules, tomato paste, beef stock, black beans, and salt and pepper to taste. For the rice, you will additionally need long grain rice, olive oil, cilantro, lime, and salt and pepper. To make the sauce, you will want Greek yogurt, mayonnaise, cilantro, lime juice, and garlic paste. To complete the taco bowl, you will also need an avocado, canned corn, cherry tomatoes, a red onion, and more cilantro to garnish the dish.
Step 1: Make the sauce
To make the sauce, combine the Greek yogurt, mayonnaise, cilantro, lime, and garlic paste in a food processor and pulse till smooth.
Step 2: Set aside
Set to one side.
Step 3: Boil water
To make the rice, bring a pan of salted water to boil.
Step 4: Cook the rice
Add the rice and cook according to the packet's instructions.
Step 5: Drain
Drain the rice.
Step 6: Add flavorings
Mix the rice with olive oil, cilantro, lime juice, and salt and pepper to taste.
Step 7: Set aside
Set aside.
Step 8: Heat oil in a pan
For the ground beef, heat the olive oil in a pan at a medium-high temperature.
Step 9: Brown the beef
Add the beef to the pan and brown for 4 to 5 minutes.
Step 10: Add the spices
Mix in the ground cumin, paprika, ground coriander, chili powder, garlic granules, onion granules, and salt and pepper.
Step 11: Add tomato paste, beans, and stock
Mix in the tomato paste, beef stock, and black beans.
Step 12: Cook the beef
Cook for another 3 to 4 minutes until the beef is fully cooked and the beans are warmed through.
Step 13: Assemble the taco bowl
Assemble the taco bowls by adding a portion of the rice and a portion of ground beef to the bowls.
Step 14: Add the fresh ingredients
Top with sliced avocado, corn, tomatoes, and red onion.
Step 15: Serve the taco bowls
Finish with a generous drizzle of sauce and serve.
Loaded Ground Beef Taco Bowl Recipe
Level up your weeknight dinner with a taco bowl full of seasoned ground beef, black beans, fresh and vibrant vegetables, and a tangy yogurt dressing.
Ingredients
- For the sauce
- ¾ cup Greek yogurt
- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 10 sprigs fresh cilantro
- 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
- ½ teaspoon garlic paste
- For the rice
- 1 ⅓ cups long grain rice
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- ¼ cup finely chopped fresh cilantro
- Juice and zest of 1 lime
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- For the beef
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 tablespoon ground cumin
- 2 teaspoons paprika
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander
- 1 teaspoon hot chili powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic granules
- 1 teaspoon onion granules
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- ⅓ cup beef stock
- 1 (14-ounce) can black beans, drained
- To serve
- 1 large avocado, sliced
- 1 (10-ounce) can of corn, drained
- 1 ½ cups sliced cherry tomatoes
- ½ red onion, sliced
- More cilantro for garnish
Directions
- To make the sauce, combine the Greek yogurt, mayonnaise, cilantro, lime, and garlic paste in a food processor and pulse till smooth.
- Set to one side.
- To make the rice, bring a pan of salted water to boil.
- Add the rice and cook according to the packet's instructions.
- Drain the rice.
- Mix the rice with olive oil, cilantro, lime juice, and salt and pepper to taste.
- Set aside.
- For the ground beef, heat the olive oil in a pan at a medium-high temperature.
- Add the beef to the pan and brown for 4 to 5 minutes.
- Mix in the ground cumin, paprika, ground coriander, chili powder, garlic granules, onion granules, and salt and pepper.
- Mix in the tomato paste, beef stock, and black beans.
- Cook for another 3 to 4 minutes until the beef is fully cooked and the beans are warmed through.
- Assemble the taco bowls by adding a portion of the rice, and a portion of ground beef to the bowls.
- Top with sliced avocado, corn, tomatoes, and red onion.
- Finish with a generous drizzle of sauce and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|960
|Total Fat
|49.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|14.0 g
|Trans Fat
|1.3 g
|Cholesterol
|90.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|94.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|16.9 g
|Total Sugars
|9.4 g
|Sodium
|1,447.5 mg
|Protein
|39.3 g
How can this ground beef taco recipe be adapted?
There are plenty of reasons why we all share an enduring love for taco bowl recipes, and one of those is the sheer variety of options available to customize your taco bowl: You can never get bored. This dinnertime staple is perfect for quick and easy adaptions and can be a great way to use up any leftovers that may be lurking in the fridge.
For simple swaps, switching out the toppings is a great way to keep this recipe fresh and interesting. Swapping out the sliced tomatoes for a pico de gallo or a salsa works wonderfully, as does using guacamole in place of the avocado. For other fresh and easy topping ideas, lettuce, cucumber, red cabbage, and radishes all add heaps of crunch to the bowl. Cheese is another great option; grated cheddar or crumbled cotija cheese both make excellent additions to this ground beef bowl.
For swaps that take a little more time but are well worth the effort, adding some spiced roasted sweet potatoes into the mix is a great idea, and the sweetness pairs wonderfully with the other elements of the taco bowl. The sweet potatoes can be served alongside or in place of the lime and cilantro rice. Stir-fried bell peppers and onions make another great addition to this recipe. Finally, if you like things on the spicy side, adding jalapeños or a drizzle of your favorite hot sauce is a simple and delicious way to crank up the heat.
How can leftovers be used?
If you have any leftovers and want to use them up but fancy something a little different from the original recipe, don't worry; we've got your back. If you have both rice and ground beef left over, you can mix them together and use them as a filling for stuffed peppers. This is especially delicious when you mix in a handful of shredded cheese or top the bell peppers with cheese and breadcrumbs and bake until golden on top. For a lighter option, you can make your own version of taco soup with the easy addition of some beef broth, canned tomatoes, and a little cream cheese to make things extra smooth and rich.
Of course, any leftovers, including the fresh salad ingredients, can be used to fill a burrito or a wrap or would work well as a nacho topping along with a handful of cheese. For a little more creativity, why not try your hand at making Mexican pizza? Simply use soft tacos to stack between ingredients and top with melty cheese and a dollop of sour cream, and you've got yourself a fun dinnertime option that everyone will enjoy.