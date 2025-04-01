The Ground Beef Taco Bowl Recipe That's Worth Trying

Taco bowls themselves may not be a new thing, but there are always new ways to customize this nutritious, versatile, and easy-to-make meal for a meal that will leave everyone full and happy. With the perfect combination of comforting textures and savory and bright flavors, this recipe ticks all the boxes. This loaded ground beef taco bowl recipe from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye comes together in just over 30 minutes, making it a great option for a speedy and satisfying dinner for the whole family.

The ground beef is pan-fried along with an abundance of spices and black beans to give you a protein-packed meal that is rich in flavor with just the right kick of heat. This is served with a zesty and refreshing lime and cilantro rice and accompanied by fresh creamy avocado, sweet corn, bright cherry tomatoes, and sharp red onion. All the components of the taco bowl are pulled together with a simple yet punchy dressing made from Greek yogurt, lime, garlic, and cilantro to give you a fresh and super tasty dinner option that will go down a treat. Read on to find out how easy it is to throw together this ground beef taco bowl and transform your busy weekday mealtimes.