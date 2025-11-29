15 Best Hidden Gem Items In The Freezer Section At Costco
As you're jotting down your grocery list and planning your meals ahead of time, you might seek out some frozen items from Costco. The warehouse has so many products within its freezer aisles that you'd likely never succeed if you attempted to try them all — and not all are worth your dollars, either. But don't worry, we did the heavy lifting for you and researched some of the top hidden gems that you can find in Costco's freezer section.
Each of these made the list because they are highly loved, whether by Tasting Table staff who tried each product, or by the general public, which was confirmed by available online reviews. All these products are considered hidden gems because they may be things you'd overlook or items that don't appear too fascinating from the packaging or the name. Some are even deemed underrated because you might reach for more popular brands or even go to another store to shop for a certain product. But rest assured, all of these items are well-received, and they are worth a place in your grocery cart and the coveted space in your freezer. Let the freezer feast begin!
Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna
Lasagna may be a dish you typically seek out at a local Italian restaurant or ask your nonna to make it, so Costco might not be the place you'd expect to find a tasty frozen iteration. And yet, the Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna has popped up in multiple Tasting Table rankings because of its great taste and value. We ranked it as the top pick for popular Costco frozen items because of its tender noodles and crisp exterior — in our opinion, it's not popular enough considering the limited Costco reviews.
You get two heavy trays of this meaty lasagna, allowing you to pop one (or both) out as needed. Each weighs in at 3 pounds, which is enough to feed your family (depending on size, of course). It shouldn't be confused with the beef lasagna, though. We weren't fans of the flavor or texture of that one. Don't walk past the sausage and beef lasagna next time you're in the store.
Birds Eye Garlic Chicken
As you're perusing the aisles of frozen food, the nearly 4-pound bag of Birds Eye Garlic Chicken doesn't look like much solely based on the image on the packaging. You may see it and then put it back, thinking it seems a bit drab, but we encourage you to give it a try. Once you cook it and plate it, the meal showcases vibrant pieces of vegetables. When we tried it, we were not only impressed but totally blown away. It's a breeze to cook on the stove top when you need a quick meal to feed the family.
The chicken is moist rather than being woody — which can happen to frozen and then cooked chicken — and the pasta still has a slight al dente tenderness, so you don't feel as though it's overcooked and overly squishy. If you're looking for a dish that has a bit of everything (protein, carbohydrates, vegetables, and garlicky seasoning), then this sleeper hit is a must-buy. The sauce brings it all together for added flavor.
Ajinomoto Yakisoba with Vegetables
After testing out three Ajinomoto frozen meals, the yakisoba with vegetables fared the best of the bunch. If you've had frozen yakisoba in the past, it may cause you to walk quickly by this frozen dish, fearing a funky texture. In this dish, though, you get Japanese-style noodles that pack a flavorful, rich punch and hold a bit of chew. The convenient packs allow you to heat up one or multiple packets at a time. We think this is a fantastic item for a smaller household since you get individual portions.
This under-appreciated vegetarian dish is loved by people of all ages, so it's a family-friendly option. Costco fans even say that it's one of their favorite dinner options that they know the kids will eat, which is wonderful considering it's loaded with veggies like broccoli and carrots. People also like to include other elements like tofu, chicken, or added seasoning, any of which can be a great way to make it feel like a different meal each time.
Kirkland Signature Organic Blueberries
Kirkland's frozen organic blueberries are a must-have thanks to their versatility and great texture. But you might have held off on buying it because of its size. What can you do with 3 pounds of frozen bluebs anyway? We can understand the initial hesitation, as it's a stand-alone fruit rather than one of the fruit blends Costco offers, but you can work through a bag pretty quickly. Simply eat them frozen for a crisp and snappy treat, though we also like to add them to yogurt together with a sprinkle of granola or mix them into oatmeal for a quick breakfast.
Add them to smoothies, turn them into jam, or incorporate them into mini cinnamon blueberry galettes. These blueberries have the sweet yet tangy flavor note that makes them dynamic and appealing when you don't crave ultra-sweet fruits. And if you have toddlers or young kids, you know how quickly you can run through blueberries — people say that kids like to devour them partially thawed. It's no wonder these made it onto our list of the best frozen fruit from Costco.
Kirkland Signature Cauliflower Crust Pizza
Costco has a few pizza picks in its freezers, and most people probably reach for classics like cheese or pepperoni. That means you might leave behind a knockout pizza without even knowing about its existence: Kirkland Signature Cauliflower Crust Pizza. A pizza with a cauliflower-based crust might not be on your radar — let alone a supreme one with pepperoni, sausage, and assorted veggies — but it was actually our top contender when we tested out Kirkland brand freezer meals.
Let's start with the texture: It's incredible. If you've ever had cauliflower crust pizzas, you know they can be hit or miss (usually a miss if we're being frank) and oftentimes burnt to a crisp with little or no flavor. But this one is delightfully firm and flavorful without tasting like a straight-up cruciferous vegetable. You get two gluten-free pizzas per pack, and you won't miss the yeast crust of other brands because this one is so scrumptious and fully loaded. They are thin but filling.
Authentic Motor City Pizza Co Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza, Double Pepperoni
Anyone craving pepperoni pizza should consider the Motor City Pizza Co Detroit-style deep dish option. This comes with double the pepperoni in the form of diced bits and sliced pieces; this combination provides a richer overall flavor and unique mouthfeel that you wouldn't otherwise get from the standard sliced variety. This pie was deemed the favorite out of all Costco frozen pizza options in a ranking, so you can rest assured we've tried the entire pizza lineup and can confirm this knocks it out of the park.
We particularly loved how the pizza was loaded with pepperoni — nothing skimpy here. Not to mention the crust is beautifully crisp without being doughy, and the cheese is rich and gooey. Every element truly delivers a scrumptious and memorable experience that makes this just as good as dining out, something you wouldn't expect to come from the freezer aisle of the warehouse chain. It's easily the best crust out of all Costco's pizza options, too.
Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks
Name brands often get all the attention. You might be inclined to pick up Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks at Costco because of the familiarity factor, but we encourage you to try the Kirkland version instead. Kirkland Signature chicken chunks offer the same elements (chicken and breading), but do it way better and at a better price, too. We found that the chicken is juicier and the breading is more flavorful when we tried both brands in a head-to-head.
We're not the only ones who think so; customers say it's a freezer favorite and Reddit prefers the Kirkland item compared to the name brand, too. We also appreciate how versatile they are. You can certainly bake and serve as-is along with your favorite sides, but you can jazz them up with various sauces. Customers say they use them in anything from chicken Caesar wraps to DIY KFC-inspired bowls with mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, and a touch of cheese. Don't skip this unsung freezer hero next time.
Kirkland Signature Organic Broccoli Florets
Chances are you've passed by this 4-pound package of Kirkland organic broccoli dozens of times, without paying attention. Broccoli is easily the most boring, plain item on this list, but this Kirkland frozen produce is a staple in our household. We love this because it comes in four individual 1-pound packs, so it's easier to find space in your freezer. Not only that, but you can microwave the bag to make meal prep a breeze.
After finding one too many bugs in our fresh broccoli, we made the switch to frozen and never looked back. These Kirkland organic broccoli florets are fresh and delicious once cooked. Other Costco members say that they are unbeatable when placed in the air fryer. But they're extremely versatile, whether you want to steam, fry, or puree them. Once you purchase these veggies, you'll become a loyal enthusiast — people say they've been dedicated fans for years.
Kirkland Signature Tempura Shrimp
If the texture of frozen and battered shrimp tends to freak you out, you might have vehemently told yourself you'd never eat Kirkland Signature Tempura Shrimp. We too felt this way until we tried it. The shrimp is marvelously succulent without being chewy, while the tempura exterior is crisp. The texture duo and the soy dipping sauce that comes with it create a scrumptious appetizer that you'll want to show off at parties. It feels elevated without having to hand-batter and fry it yourself.
Of course, the key is to follow the cooking instructions to a T. You get a generous 2.54 pounds of product to whip out for a potluck appetizer or a random lunch. There's a good amount of soy dipping sauce, too, so you don't have to feel like you're skimping on flavor. Even if you're not a huge shrimp fan, you may want to try this. Kirkland's tempura shrimp surprised us when we ate them, making it yet another sleeper hit in the freezer aisle.
Sea Cuisine Tilapia, Tortilla Crusted
Frozen fish can sometimes get a bit ... questionable. The texture often gets floppy and sad no matter how you cook it, making it something you might choose to avoid entirely. But the Sea Cuisine tortilla crusted tilapia is phenomenal and perfectly flaky. You'll get 2 pounds of responsibly farmed tilapia without any artificial flavors. Every bite is coated in bits of corn tortilla chips to offer an unbeatable crunch, but then it's fully seasoned with things like chipotle and garlic.
We love the way it crisps up in the oven, particularly the thinner portion of the filet. If you placed a cooked piece in front of an unsuspecting eater, they may assume it's totally homemade or even ordered from a restaurant. We rarely see this item in people's carts, so we think this deserves more praise and attention. Plus, we love the protein content.
Neptune Pub Style Halibut
A pub may be an obvious place to get a pub-style fish, but your neighborhood Costco is just as good a spot. Next time you're there, you might want to add the under-the-radar Neptune Pub Style Halibut into your shopping cart. We were impressed with the hefty and filling portions and the flaky texture. These are great when you prefer a more basic flavor base that you can build on, such as adding a squeeze of lemon juice over each filet or using your favorite store-bought tartar sauce as an accompaniment.
Even if you leave them as they come, they are a tasty combination of flaky filet and crisp batter. We baked it, but you could fry it to attain the most authentic pub experience. Fish and chips are a staple and fantastic way to use these, but they are just as good in a fish taco. You'll likely find that there are more ways to eat battered fish than you initially thought. The buildability, flavor, and texture make this hidden gem a must-try.
Royal Asia Coconut Shrimp
Bet you didn't think Costco had so many good frozen seafood options! Well, this Royal Asia Coconut Shrimp rounds out the list, but it goes to show that you may want to snag a couple of these dishes for your freezer stock. Coconut shrimp may be scrumptious to get at a restaurant, but how well does Royal Asia hold up? The answer is surprisingly well. You'll receive 2 pounds of product, making it perfect to bake for a family dinner or gathering.
The coconut flavor is strong while offering a tantalizing crunch to the shrimp. The evenly sized shrimp is useful for cooking, so you don't end up with some chewy and overcooked pieces, while others remain undercooked. While it's not revolutionary, the Thai-inspired chili dipping sauce adds a sweet and spicy dimension, mellowing the coconut's potency. We consider this crustacean dish an unassuming frozen option, but this coconut shrimp stands out because of the amazing flavor and homemade quality — the box even says that they are handcrafted.
Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries
Every grocery store and brand-name has some sort of frozen fry option. Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries were introduced in 2025, and due to the sheer amount of potato selection, not to mention the limited insights, these frozen spuds are clearly an underdog in the fry world. Given that you spare yourself the pain of washing, chopping, and hand-frying the potatoes, the price — currently under $8 — is pretty competitive for 5 pounds.
We love that you can air fry, bake, or deep fry these taters, making them easy to incorporate into your mealtime. Customers say that they are really good and crispy, almost as though they are double-fried. These are a smash hit, with some Costco members claiming they're the best fries that they've ever had in their lives — imagine how many fries the average person has had over the years. Purchase them next time you're in the store, as long as they're not nearly sold out, which some people say has happened. These haven't had years on the shelves to garner loyal fans, but those who've eaten them can't stop talking about them.
Foster Farms Take Out Crispy Chicken Wings
Foster Farms is a household name for all things chicken, but you may think that a product that compares itself to takeout wings seems like a reach. There's no way it can compare to restaurant-style ones ... right? We thought the Foster Farms Buffalo crispy wings were spectacular. And they were highly esteemed when pitted against other Costco freezer aisle appetizers.
These have a liberal amount of meat on the wings, which can be a big issue for frozen and restaurant wings alike. Sometimes you eat a wing and feel like it only had mere morsels of edible pieces. Here, you'll get incredibly juicy chicken that's tender without much (if any) gristle. Better yet, every bite is flavorful and is only enhanced by the sauce. The quality is much better than anticipated, so don't overlook these the next time you're strolling through the freezer aisles. These Foster Farms wings are an outstanding app to bust out for game day, too.
Hebrew National Beef Franks In A Blanket
You may ignore the Hebrew National beef franks in puff pastry, thinking there's no way you'd ever serve such a thing at your party. Maybe nothing can compare to what your mom used to make, or you simply believe pigs in a blanket aren't elevated enough to nosh on at a function. Well, roll it back and open that freezer door to pop (at least) one of these packages in your cart.
These puff pastry dogs are unbeatable and should be a staple appetizer in your freezer. The puff pastry is beautifully delicate and flaky with a hint of butter, while the 100% kosher beef hot dogs are perfectly juicy and plump. You'll receive 32 adorable pieces that will vanish quickly because they're so mouthwateringly delicious. Nobody can eat just one of them. These look homemade, and nobody would know they came from the freezer aisle in Costco. We were flabbergasted by how good these are, so you likely will be too.
Methodology
These items are deemed hidden gems because they are frozen products that you might walk past and think nothing of or simply items that have nondescript packaging. For some, you might feel like other big-name brands or stores would offer better quality. To compile this list, we sought out previously published Tasting Table articles and rankings from our trusted writers who have personally tried the items and had glowing praise — there were way more subpar and mediocre products that were featured, so the ones that made it to this list come with a lot of compliments. We looked for products that ranked very high to ensure they are worth purchasing.
To further back up our choices, we sought out public reviews on Costco and Reddit to see what people love about them. Additionally, we wanted to share a range of products, from full-blown meals and appetizers to standalone ingredients, to provide enough variety. We're here to vouch for the beloved warehouse and all these items.