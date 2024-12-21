Mini Cinnamon Blueberry Galettes Recipe

One of the best ways to use ripe, juicy summer berries is in between the flaky layers of a freshly baked pie. Between cherry, blueberry, blackberry, and raspberry, the pies of the summer are endlessly sweet, tart, and saucy, a bright departure from fall's spiced pumpkins and apples. While pie is a perfect dessert for those who like decadent fillings and buttery crusts, it is also a labor of love, often needing not one, but two crusts — and some skill and patience.

Galettes offer the same flaky, buttery crust and gorgeous presentation as a full pie, but require half the work (and finesse). Galettes have a rustic appearance and thrive on being a little imperfect — any uneven crusts are hardly noticeable after the galette is baked to a golden brown. Making them miniature, like these blueberry galettes developed by Michelle McGlinn, is also a great way to serve galettes for a crowd with no mess. Each galette in this recipe is filled to the brim with fresh blueberries, lemon, cinnamon, and a sweet whipped ricotta cream. These cinnamon sugar-dusted galettes are the perfect single-serving blueberry pies to make the end of summer just a little bit sweeter.