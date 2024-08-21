Pie Vs Galette: What's The Difference?

There are many wonderful things to do with pastry, two of which are the pie and the galette. While you're undoubtedly familiar with the pie, the galette is less ubiquitous. So what's the difference between these baked treats, and when would you opt for one over the other?

On paper, the pie and the galette could be the same. In fact, some would consider the galette to be a subcategory of the pie family. They're both constructed of pastry, with a sweet or savory filling. Where the key difference lies is the preparation.

A pie's pastry is usually pressed into a tin or dish with sloped sides, often with crimped edges. After filling it can be closed with a top crust, or half covered with latticework pastry. A galette, however, starts with rolled out pastry, which is then folded around the filling to create a free-form, open-faced pie that's cooked on a baking sheet.

A pie is ideal when you want to impress. It's easy to cut into neat slices, and works with any kind of filling. A galette might not win so many awards for beauty, but it can be quicker and easier to make, and the always open center lets farm-fresh produce shine.