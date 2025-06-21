25 Kirkland Products Reddit Prefers Over Name Brand
When it comes to bang for your buck, Costco has long been the place where savvy shoppers turn. Not only can customers often get name brands cheaper than elsewhere, but it also has a long list of its own Kirkland products. In truth, many store brands are seen as inferior knockoffs. However, Kirkland has earned a dedicated following of frugal and thrifty shoppers looking for high-quality goods at reasonable prices. So much so that many Kirkland products are preferred over famous named brands. This can be seen in countless Reddit threads where users have heaped high praise on a wide variety of items that cover your household needs.
Whether they are luxury products or household staples, Kirkland has become synonymous with being both quality and cost-effective. Reddit is helpful because these recommendations come from real people who have tested these products against a range of name brands. However, if you're not on Reddit or don't have time to reference countless threads, getting this valuable information can be a challenge. Thankfully, we've done the hard work for you. We created this list by cross-checking many threads to get the information you need to make smart shopping choices, and came up with a list of 25 Kirkland products that will save you money without sacrificing quality.
Paper towels
Paper towels are one of those items that you can resent spending money on. You just want to clean up a mess before throwing them in the bin. However, cheap brands often lack absorbency and can break apart in your hand, which is never pleasant. Thankfully, Kirkland's paper towels are different.
Reddit users applauded them for their absorbency and how dense individual towels are. They are great for busy households and hold up well to messy spills. Rather than spend good money on expensive, name brands, you can buy cheaper ones without having all the downfalls of most cheap paper towels.
Strawberry spread
Strawberry spread is one of those fridge staples that many people enjoy. The problem is that many cheaper brands have an artificial taste, while others can be overly sweet or too watery. Kirkland's strawberry spread doesn't have any of these issues. The satisfyingly thick texture is delicious without being too cloying.
Reddit users praised the raspberry spread for many of the same reasons, saying it's almost as good as grandma's homemade one. It comes in a nicely sized 42-ounce jar, which isn't going to run out too quickly. Whether for toast, baking, or with yogurt, this fruit spread is another Kirkland product that deserves to be in your cart.
Popcorn
You don't want to sit down to watch a movie, or reach into your tub of popcorn, only to be disappointed by your favorite snack. Cheap brands are often littered with unpopped kernels, and then the popped ones can taste stale or too salty. Kirkland popcorn consistently delivers.
Whether you want it for a movie night or simply as a tasty snack, it's recognized for its rich buttery flavor that isn't too greasy. It's easy to make in the microwave, and provides excellent quality at an unbeatable price. Making your own can be a lot of fun, but Kirkland popcorn is a winner for ultimate convenience.
Garbage bags
Garbage bags are a product where you just want them to do their job with no fuss. We've all, at one time or another, had to deal with a ripped bag, which can often happen with cheap bags that are painfully thin. It's a dreaded moment that can cause you to start a gross clean-up project.
Reddit users have praised Kirkland's version for never ripping. That's helped them by being thicker and stronger than many other brands at a similar price point. Added to their convenience is a drawstring that not only makes them easy to tie up, but will also grip around your bin lid. Even if your garbage is messy or heavy, these bags will keep it contained.
Basil pesto
Often in life, you get what you pay for. That is true with pesto, where high-quality ingredients can make a huge difference. Sadly, high-quality ingredients usually come with a high price tag. Kirkland's basil pesto somehow manages to taste delicious while still maintaining those famous Costco prices.
Its low price is even more surprising when you consider that it's made in Italy and imported over. The pesto has a fresh and vibrant flavor, with one Reddit user even mentioning that they are a chef and Costco's pesto made them quit making it from scratch. With Kirkland, you'll avoid the oily, bland, or artificial taste that can come with many other brands.
Prosecco
Prosecco is a fun drink that is often seen as a cheaper alternative to champagne. Even if it is more affordable, it can still range widely in price. Budget bottles will often be overly sweet or have too much of a harsh alcoholic taste. Kirkland's prosecco has a balanced taste that has received a lot of compliments.
One poster even said they did a blind taste test before their wedding, including $100 champagne, and Kirkland was the unanimous winner — no doubt saving them a lot of money. Whether for a party or just winding down after a long day, Kirkland can deliver a beautiful drink that your bank balance will also love.
Maple syrup
Great maple syrup can elevate delicious foods such as pancakes or desserts. The cheap brands often aren't true maple syrup at all, as they are often regular syrup made to artificially taste like the real thing. Even if it is true maple syrup, they don't all have the same quality.
Kirkland proudly shows its authenticity on the bottle, stating that it's 100% pure and grade A amber. The result is a rich and smooth syrup that has a balanced taste and a deep aroma. It is commonly complimented on Reddit, with some even stating it's the best maple syrup they've ever had.
Bacon
Bad quality bacon can be a real letdown. It's a beloved breakfast staple when cooked the right way, but it can ruin your meal if it's too salty or greasy. Other bacon can be too thin, too fatty, or not have the right balance of flavors. Kirkland delivers bacon that has thick and meaty slices.
Added to that, it has a rich and smoky flavor that people on Reddit love. Whether you're using it for breakfast, sandwiches, or in recipes, it gives you great taste without a premium price tag. The balanced fat-to-meat ratio will give you a satisfying crispness when cooked.
Dry cat food
You always want to make sure your cat is happy and healthy. A big part of that is giving them a balanced and nutritious diet. Cheap cat food is often made with fillers and low-quality ingredients. You're in luck because Reddit users have not only praised Kirkland's chicken and rice cat food for its price and ingredients but also stated their cats love it.
The food is made with fresh chicken, and it is suitable for both adult cats and kittens. Thankfully, it means you don't have to compromise on your cat's health when buying a budget product. Those with pups are in luck, as Kirkland's dog food gets plenty of appreciation as well.
Peanut butter
Peanut butter is a huge pantry favorite, with some interesting facts that not everyone knows. Many applaud Kirkland's variety as it's so simple yet delicious. There are only two ingredients here, peanuts and a little bit of salt. No added ingredients, like some other products out there.
Many cheap brands can add too much sugar, a variety of oils, or use low-quality ingredients. This Costco version is creamy and organic. It tastes like perfectly made homemade peanut butter without the mess or effort that comes with it. If you're a fan of smooth peanut butter, there's no doubt you'll love this.
Chicken breast chunks
Chicken breast chunks are the king of a quick and easy meal. While it's pretty easy to make your own, many people love the convenience that comes with the frozen variety. Kirkland's are made from boneless chicken breast and come fully cooked.
One Reddit user said the Kirkland ones taste like Chick-fil-A nuggets. They have the right amount of breaded coating and a juicy chicken interior. They can be used in a wide variety of different ways, from turning them into chicken wraps to pairing them with rice and teriyaki sauce. They are a delicious choice for any busy household.
Vanilla ice cream
As with popcorn, vanilla ice cream is one of those foods that you often want to relax with and enjoy. That makes it even more disheartening when you take a spoonful only to find it tastes horrible.
At its worst, vanilla ice cream has an artificial taste that is disappointingly shallow. Others are overly icy or don't have a pleasant texture. However, one Reddit user described Kirkland's version as "unbeatable," and it doesn't have any of those negatives we just mentioned. There are some brands you should avoid, but Kirkland definitely isn't one of them.
Baby formula
Getting the right baby formula is an important decision for any parent when breastfeeding isn't an option. Not only do you want it to be right for your baby, but it becomes a large, repeated expense. Getting the wrong kind becomes both an inconvenient and expensive mistake. Many parents will turn to a name brand, assuming a high price means high quality, but that's not always true.
Kirkland offers a trusted and affordable alternative that will meet your child's nutritional needs. It has been recognized by many Reddit users, with plenty commenting on how much their child enjoyed drinking it. With Kirkland, you can save money on formula without compromising on quality.
Baby wipes
Baby wipes are a must-have for any parent looking for an easier life. That being said, inferior baby wipes can make life more stressful than it needs to be. They can be hard to get out of the pack, too dry, too thin, or prone to tearing. The lower quality brands can also irritate sensitive skin.
Kirkland wipes have that balance parents are looking for of being both gentle and durable. This means you can easily clean up any mess without anything extra to worry about. The flip-top lids make them easy to open and close, meaning you can easily grab them with one hand and keep them moist once you've finished.
Single malt scotch
Single malt Scotch is often seen as superior to blended whiskies. However, just because something is a single malt, it doesn't automatically make it good. There are many expensive bottles out there that simply don't live up to their price tag. Costco not only sells whisky at a great price, but it also tastes better than many costlier name brands.
You get the rich and balanced flavors you want with a Scotch with no harsh aftertaste. With smoothness and depth, it's a smart alternative for those not looking to overspend. Not only is its own brand excellent, but Costco also has great prices on many other quality whiskeys.
Frozen pizza
The quality of frozen pizzas can vary hugely, but Kirkland is a brand that delivers high quality. One Reddit user even said they'd tried a lot of different pizzas, but the pepperoni pizza was the best they've ever had. Others have praised the crust and the sauce, which can be big downsides to many frozen pizzas.
Some frozen pizza bases can be like cardboard, the sauce can be bland, and the toppings rubbery. Kirkland avoids all of those issues at a fraction of the cost of premium pizza. They won't get soggy and are packed full of flavor with a generous helping of toppings.
Parmegiano Reggiano
As with maple syrup, parmesan cheese is another product that can have imitations. If you're not careful, you could be buying a generic Italian-style hard cheese instead of the real thing. This can happen with some cheaper brands. Not only that, but even real parmesan can vary in quality.
Kirkland delivers authentic Parmigiano Reggiano along with the rich and complex flavors that people look for, which is helped by being aged for over 36 months. It's a level of quality assurance that you often only get with expensive cheeses. Whether using it as a grated topping, as part of a sauce, or anything else, Kirkland's Parmigiano Reggiano can elevate a wide range of dishes.
Walnuts
Shelled walnuts can come in one of two grades. They are either U.S. No. 1 or U.S. Commercial. The latter grading means they are of lower quality, may suffer from rancidity, and may have the likes of shell fragments. Given the standards they adhere to, it's no surprise that Kirkland offers U.S. No. 1 walnuts with a higher level of quality.
Here you'll avoid walnuts that may be stale, bitter, or have too many broken pieces. They are a great snack, but one poster mentioned they are also great from frozen in bakes and salads.
Extra virgin olive oil
When at its best, extra virgin olive oil can be a wonderful way to add an extra depth of flavor to a wide variety of meals. However, there are products out there that try and pretend to be real olive oil or can be diluted down.
Kirkland's extra virgin olive oil comes highly recommended and is commended for its high level of purity despite having an incredibly low price. Extra virgin olive oil goes through a slightly different process than regular olive oil, made from pure cold-pressed olives. The result here is a fresh and robust flavor that even true olive oil enthusiasts will appreciate.
Batteries
Cheap batteries are always a tempting option. Surely, they won't be as bad as regular batteries? After all, the price of batteries can feel exorbitantly expensive. But then you'll realize you go through them extremely quickly, and they can potentially leak and damage your electronics.
Kirkland delivers batteries that are both reliable and long-lasting to give you the best of both worlds. They are great for giving you that dependable energy without the premium cost. It allows you to save money in the long run, as it won't mean repeated trips to the store, which can happen when you buy cheap batteries.
Allergy medication
Having an allergy can be hugely inconvenient. You want to have a reliable medication that can immediately stop those common symptoms of runny noses and itching. Aller-Tec from Kirkland receives a huge amount of praise and is rated very highly. At their worst, allergy meds can simply be ineffective and not give you the relief that you're looking for.
Even for the cheap ones that work, they may not last for very long or can make you too drowsy. Kirkland gives you fast-acting relief with their original prescription-strength tablets. They work for indoor and outdoor allergies, without the hefty tag of name brands.
Vodka
Cheap vodka can be truly dreadful. The alcohol can be violently harsh with a distinctly unpleasant aftertaste. Even if you're buying it to just use in a mixer, it can ruin a good drink. Despite its low price, Kirkland vodka gives you a surprisingly refined experience with a clean taste that should be found with any good spirit.
That's most likely helped by the fact that it has been distilled an impressive six times. One poster even said they pour Kirkland into an expensive vodka bottle, and no one can ever tell the difference. It's a reliable vodka that will be a great accompaniment to any mixer or cocktail.
Stretch wrap
Cheap stretch wrap can be a nightmare to deal with. It can tear easily and can be hard to work with, leading to plenty of frustration. Even if you can get it in the right place, it may not cling like you want it to.
This often makes you wish you had just spent extra on a premium brand. Yet as we've seen many times here, a Kirkland product gives you that high-end quality with the budget price tag. Reddit users love it for being easy to handle with a high level of strength. Instead of getting frustrated with flimsy wrap, you can enjoy the stress-free performance of Kirkland stretch plastic wrap.
Salmon
If you want moist salmon with a balanced texture that's raised without the use of any antibiotics, then Kirkland delivers. It avoids many of the pitfalls that can come with cheap brands, which can often be overly salty, dry, or lack delicate flavors.
Whether you want it on bagels, salads, or straight from the packet, Reddit users have been quick to commend this smoked salmon. It gives you the luxurious experience of high-end options and doesn't skimp on either freshness or flavor. One user even admitted they eat it all in one day, as they can't help themselves.
Milk chocolate raisins
Milk chocolate raisins are one of the best options out there for anyone looking for a quick, tasty snack. How much you enjoy them will highly depend on both the quality of the chocolate and the dried fruit. The chocolate may be too sweet, the raisins too hard, or a wide range of other issues.
Kirkland's milk chocolate raisins are perfectly balanced with a nice texture and juicy raisins inside. One Reddit poster even said that they are so addictive that they have to buy them only occasionally to restrict themselves. As with all these products, it shows how often Kirkland gives you great value without compromise.