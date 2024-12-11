Review: Kirkland 16 Year Highland Single Malt Scotch Deserves A Place In Your Cart

Single malt Scotches such as this one are made using only barley in its mash bill and are distilled at a single distillery. Kirkland Signature 16-year Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky is bottled by Alexander Murray & Co., and while they do not share the specific distillery where they source Costco Scotch, it is labeled as a Highland Scotch so we know it must come from the Highland region, the largest of Scotland's whisky-producing regions, and the same region Glenmorangie calls home.

In order to be considered Scotch, a spirit must be distilled, matured, and bottled in Scotland and aged in an oak cask for no less than 3 years, though it may be longer. In this case, Kirkland Signature 16-year Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky was aged for 16 years — significantly longer than the minimum. With each additional year of aging, more and more of the flavor from the oak barrels are able to penetrate the spirit and it produces a milder, more mellow Scotch. Longer aging also means more of the spirit will evaporate over time, leaving less product, which is why older Scotches are both rarer and pricier than a young Scotch. This spirit undergoes one additional step on its journey to your glass; it is finished in empty sherry casks before its bottled. Finishing Scotch in casks that previously held sherry adds additional dimension, depth, and sherry characteristics to the Scotch.

