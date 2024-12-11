Review: Kirkland 16 Year Highland Single Malt Scotch Deserves A Place In Your Cart
Chock full of bulk pricing on household goods and deep discounts on everything from daily grocery essentials to high-quality specialty items — not to mention those irresistible rotisserie chickens – Coscto is beloved by bargain hunters looking to score a premium deal. You never know what you'll discover as you wander the oversized aisles and browse its ever-changing inventory. In particular, Costco's liquor department is a wonderland of treasures waiting to be explored. Collectible gems such as the 2024 Jack Daniel's Special Release Single Barrel Coy Hill High Proof Whiskey and other rare liquors stand side by side with affordably-priced staples.
For those looking to save even more on their grocery bill, Costco offers a vast range of items under its store label, Kirkland Signature, many of which are quite popular. Kirkland Signature Frozen Meals, balsamic vinegar, and coffee have their devotees, along with Kirkland Signature wines and liquors. We tested out one of these liquors, Kirkland Signature 16-year Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky, to see what it's all about, how it tastes, and if it's worth buying.
What is Kirkland Signature 16-year Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky and How is it Made?
Single malt Scotches such as this one are made using only barley in its mash bill and are distilled at a single distillery. Kirkland Signature 16-year Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky is bottled by Alexander Murray & Co., and while they do not share the specific distillery where they source Costco Scotch, it is labeled as a Highland Scotch so we know it must come from the Highland region, the largest of Scotland's whisky-producing regions, and the same region Glenmorangie calls home.
In order to be considered Scotch, a spirit must be distilled, matured, and bottled in Scotland and aged in an oak cask for no less than 3 years, though it may be longer. In this case, Kirkland Signature 16-year Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky was aged for 16 years — significantly longer than the minimum. With each additional year of aging, more and more of the flavor from the oak barrels are able to penetrate the spirit and it produces a milder, more mellow Scotch. Longer aging also means more of the spirit will evaporate over time, leaving less product, which is why older Scotches are both rarer and pricier than a young Scotch. This spirit undergoes one additional step on its journey to your glass; it is finished in empty sherry casks before its bottled. Finishing Scotch in casks that previously held sherry adds additional dimension, depth, and sherry characteristics to the Scotch.
How to drink Kirkland Signature 16-year Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky
Kirkland Signature 16-year Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky can be enjoyed in all the typical ways one enjoys Scotch. The simplest, most straightforward choice is to drink it neat, à la Audrey Hepburn, or you could take a cue from the Scotch Whisky Experience and add a drop or two of water to "open up" the Scotch and let the flavors unfold. If that's still a bit intense, add even more water without altering the flavor and enjoy it in a Scotch and soda, served over ice in a highball glass.
If neat (or nearly neat) isn't quite your style, you could try any of the top Scotch cocktails that showcase the spirit's smoky depth. There's the classic Rob Roy — a Scotch spin on the Manhattan, or a bright and citrusy Blood and Sand. You could opt for a bit of showmanship and make a flaming cocktail like the Blue Blazer. Or, you could keep things simple with two-ingredient cocktails like a Rusty Nail, or the amaretto and Scotch combo of the Godfather cocktail.
Price and Availability
Kirkland Signature 16-year Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky is available at Costco for $59.99 plus applicable state and local tax. It is a Costco store brand, so it is only sold through Costco stores. Costco has stores in 47 of the 50 U.S. states, plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. Customers in Wyoming, West Virginia, and Rhode Island would have to travel out of state to shop for Kirkland Signature products.
Since Costco is a membership-based store, its products are only available for purchase if you have a Costco membership, unless you live in one of the 14 states where customers can buy alcohol at Costco without being a member. These states are Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Texas, and Vermont. Costco cannot sell spirits at its stores in Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Kansas or Utah, and Costco does not sell any alcohol at all in its Pennsylvania or Maryland stores due to those states' liquor license laws. Costco changes up its inventory frequently, so it's unclear if this product will be on shelves permanently or if it's a temporary seasonal item. Like many Costco items, if you want it, it's best to grab it while you can.
Taste test
For the taste test, I sampled Kirkland Signature 16-year Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky first neat, served in a traditional Glencairn glass and then again with a dab of water in the same glass. I compared it to other single-malt Highland whiskies including Scotch from Arran, Oban, and Glenmorangie. I found it has a strong aroma of light oak, raisin and dried fruit from its sherry cask finish, giving it a rich and robust sweetness on the nose. On the palate it has notes of honey and peach blossoms, and a slight herbaceous quality. Very smooth and far less smoky or peaty than many Scotch single malts, it's a pleasant Scotch for beginners and a likely crowd-pleaser when used in cocktails. It is still a Scotch, though, so it is smokier than other whiskies like bourbon, for example, and has less vanilla caramel sweetness.
This Scotch doesn't have a lot of spice or sea brine, but instead is rich and mellow, layered with dried fruit and prune flavors. The finish has a slight citrus note and a touch of crisp apple. Because it's not harsh or biting it's mellow when served neat, and can add depth to a cocktail without overpowering it. It's not a Scotch with a strong and distinct "love it or hate it" personality, it's more of a friendly party pal that can get along with everyone.
Is Kirkland Signature 16-year Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky worth buying?
It's a nice tasting Scotch, but Costco shopping is all about the bargains, so how does this one stack up? For price comparison, a bottle of Highland Single Malt from Alexander Murray & Co, also finished in sherry casks but aged 10 years rather than 16, sells at Total Wine & More for $59.99 — that's the same price for a bottle of single malt Scotch from the same region, though slightly less aged. Or, you could compare it to Alexander Murray & Co's 16-year Rare Blend Scotch which carries a higher price tag at $74.99. That variety is aged in a similar way, but is a blended Scotch rather than a single malt. Depending where you stand on the relative merits of single-malt versus blended Scotch that may be a positive or a negative. Bottom line, the pricing is pretty good for this bottle; it's not a steal but still a good value.
It's not so distinctive that it stands out as a top Scotch you'll quest after, but it's lovely and easy to drink and I have no complaints about its flavor or its price. It will ultimately come down to personal taste and preference, but I wouldn't hesitate to add this bottle to your home bar collection.