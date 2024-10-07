Costco's Kirkland Signature Eggnog Is So Alcoholic They Can't Sell It In Some States

We're all for celebrating one holiday at a time — give Halloween and Thanksgiving the respect they deserve before veering full-speed, deranged reindeer-style, ahead toward Christmas. Those who haven't even made it to a pumpkin patch yet, then, may be thinking it's way too early to be stocking up on eggnog. Clearly, those folks haven't yet been introduced to Costco's version of the beverage, which has become so popular, bottles are often cleared from the shelves long before anyone begins opening doors on advent calendars. With the supply of Kirkland Signature Traditional Holiday Eggnog Liqueur just released in warehouses across the country, now is the time to buy — that is, if you can legally purchase it. That's right, this nog has such a high alcohol-by-volume (ABV) content, 14.75%, it cannot be sold at Costco in certain states.

There are various regulations that prohibit the company from offering the liqueur. In Pennsylvania and Maryland, for instance, you won't find any booze in Costco. Maryland generally does not grant liquor licenses to chains, which includes wholesalers, supermarkets, and convenience stores. The limitations were meant to protect small businesses as they faced increasing competition from mega-corporations. And because of Pennsylvania's labyrinthine liquor laws, the harder stuff is sold exclusively at state-run stores and distilleries. In addition to those constraints, only beer and wine are available at Costcos in Ohio, Tennessee, and Texas, while Kansas and Utah stores limit the ABV of beer it sells to 6% (and no wine is stocked).