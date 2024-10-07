Costco's Kirkland Signature Eggnog Is So Alcoholic They Can't Sell It In Some States
We're all for celebrating one holiday at a time — give Halloween and Thanksgiving the respect they deserve before veering full-speed, deranged reindeer-style, ahead toward Christmas. Those who haven't even made it to a pumpkin patch yet, then, may be thinking it's way too early to be stocking up on eggnog. Clearly, those folks haven't yet been introduced to Costco's version of the beverage, which has become so popular, bottles are often cleared from the shelves long before anyone begins opening doors on advent calendars. With the supply of Kirkland Signature Traditional Holiday Eggnog Liqueur just released in warehouses across the country, now is the time to buy — that is, if you can legally purchase it. That's right, this nog has such a high alcohol-by-volume (ABV) content, 14.75%, it cannot be sold at Costco in certain states.
There are various regulations that prohibit the company from offering the liqueur. In Pennsylvania and Maryland, for instance, you won't find any booze in Costco. Maryland generally does not grant liquor licenses to chains, which includes wholesalers, supermarkets, and convenience stores. The limitations were meant to protect small businesses as they faced increasing competition from mega-corporations. And because of Pennsylvania's labyrinthine liquor laws, the harder stuff is sold exclusively at state-run stores and distilleries. In addition to those constraints, only beer and wine are available at Costcos in Ohio, Tennessee, and Texas, while Kansas and Utah stores limit the ABV of beer it sells to 6% (and no wine is stocked).
Get holiday lit with Costco's Kirkland Signature Eggnog
Thankfully, many people live in a state where they can easily walk into a Costco and leave with a cart full of Kirkland Signature spirits, which are produced by quality distillers from across the globe. So what, exactly, is in that sought-after eggnog liqueur? A mixture that's as festive as an ugly Christmas sweater that could also get you as lit as Clark Griswold's house if you're not careful: real cream, French vanilla, and not just one but three types of alcohol: whiskey, brandy, and spiced rum, which could end the longstanding debate over which type of booze is best in a nog (don't settle on just one!).
Many consumers who've raved about it online simply pour the concoction over ice and enjoy. Others report that they need to cut the alcohol content if they're trying to enjoy more than one glass and add some non-spiked grocery store-bought eggnog. However, even Costco agrees that it makes an excellent addition to hot chocolate, posting a recipe on its website that's similar to one we've shared. Who knows? That might just become the PSL of December.