Why You Should Give Hot Chocolate Eggnog A Chance This Holiday Season

While the eggnog hot chocolate will taste delicious on its own, it's always fun to add toppings to make the drink even more festive. Just like with regular hot cocoa, adding whipped cream and marshmallows is always a good choice. If you want to up the ante on the chocolate, you can add chocolate chips over the whipped cream as well. If you want even more sweetness, but don't want more chocolate, there are always sprinkles to come to your rescue. Or, you could dust the top with cinnamon or nutmeg — or both. Really, any combination of the above options will be fun and delicious.

Plus, for the adults, there's one easy way to upgrade any holiday drink: booze. After all, both boozy hot chocolate and boozy eggnog are arguably just as popular as their alcohol-free counterparts. For the eggnog hot chocolate, you can opt for one of the go-to alcohols for spiked hot chocolate, such as Bailey's or Kahlua. Rum is also a popular choice for both hot chocolate and eggnog, so that would work beautifully in this drink. Brandy is another popular choice for eggnog, which would also mix perfectly here.