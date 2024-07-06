The Only 2 States Where You Can't Buy Alcohol At A Costco

While Costco is a haven for buying everything from frozen chicken nuggets to granola in massive quantities, it has also made its mark as a shopping destination for booze. And, as consumers have increasingly realized in recent years, the alcohol at Costco is actually good. You can snag two different types of Irish Cream liqueurs as well as Balvenie single malt scotch for a bargain. Unfortunately, though, there are two unlucky states where you'll be able to find a Costco ... but even the savviest shoppers won't be able to find booze in any of the aisles.

Pennsylvania and Maryland are the only states that don't allow alcohol to be sold at these giant warehouses, and the reasoning has to do with local regulations around liquor licenses and where spirits can be sold. There are also a few states that only sell beer and wine (like Ohio and Texas), and others that only offer beer that's less than 6% ABV (looking at you, Kansas and Utah). We know this info thanks to VinePair, where reporters called more than 60 different warehouses to figure out where you can and can't take advantage of Costco's affordable alcohol offerings in the U.S.