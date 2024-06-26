Costco's Frozen Food Aisle Now Has Your Dark Meat Nugget Fix

Costco's frozen food aisle may be one of the few areas of the store that doesn't constantly get moved around in a clever effort to get shoppers to buy more goods, but that doesn't mean its contents don't change from time to time. And there's a new item in stock that may be of interest to fans of dark meat chicken: a Japanese inspired tatsuta-age made of lightly breaded dark meat chicken from CP Authentic Asia (which also supplied a similar product to LA-area Costcos in late 2015).

In a Reddit post on the Costco subreddit, a user posted a photo of the 3-lb package of what they called "Japanese fried chicken nuggets." The user noted, "It's sooo good in the air fryer!!!" and implored other Costco shoppers to "please go and buy it so they won't stop stocking it." Reactions to the post ranged from "You sold me. I'm going to get some," to "Dark meat nuggets! Sign me up." Although the original poster made the purchase at the Rochester, New York Costco, the dark meat chicken nuggets have also been spotted in Charlottesville, Virginia and in New Jersey according to commenters. Several people also noted that they purchased the product after sampling them at their local Costco.