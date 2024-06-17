Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Has Been Spotted At Costco For A Bargain

At this point, it's not all that surprising when Costco sells high-quality liquor for a low price. And yet, we can't help but get excited over the exquisite offerings it showcases. The retailer has spoiled us with a choice Japanese whisky in the past, and now, Costco is selling The Balvenie DoubleWood 12 single malt whisky for a bargain.

With the reputable whiskies that Costco has from time to time, it takes listening to eagle-eyed customers to be able to snag a bottle. A photo of the Scotch on display was recently posted to the r/Costco_alcohol subreddit by a user who said they saw the bottles at a Huntington Beach, California location. The retailer is selling the 750 milliliter bottles for only $41.99 each, which is an absolute steal for the fine whisky.

Typically, a bottle of Balvenie's DoubleWood 12 goes for anywhere between $57.99 and $102.99, and depending on where you live, you may not have access to one at all. If you're lucky enough to get your hands on a bottle from your local Costco, you definitely should.