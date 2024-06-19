The Difference Between Costco's 2 Kirkland Irish Cream Alcohols

One of the best reasons to shop at Costco is to visit its expansive liquor department filled with premium name-brand spirits, popular wines, and bulk-buy beer, as well as its extensive Kirkland Signature liquor offerings. The company's brand is a favorite among lovers of spirits, as it's known for offering quality products at a fraction of the cost of top-shelf competitors. In fact, its flavors are often so similar to those of well-known brands, that taste-testers can't differentiate between some of Costco's bargain products and the premium label. So, does this similarity to the leading brand include Costco's Kirkland version of Irish cream liquor?

Well, Costco actually sells two warehouse brand's Irish cream liqueurs, and yes, one of them is surprisingly similar to globally famous Bailey's Irish Cream, and as you might be able to guess, it's sold for a fraction of the cost. But Costco's two versions of the whisky, vanilla, and cream-flavored liqueur — Kirkland Signature Irish Cream, which retails for around $17, and Irish Country Cream, which retails for around $12 — couldn't be more different from each other.