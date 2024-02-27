Kirkland Irish Cream Vs. Baileys: Which One Is Better?

Shaken, stirred, or served on the rocks, Irish cream is the go-to tipple for those who like to end their evening on a sweet note. Though the drink as we know it was invented in London, Irish cream has come to define its namesake country by touting Ireland's reputation for producing both world-class dairy products and top-shelf whiskeys. In fact, it's this blend of simple yet quality ingredients that gives Irish cream its distinctive flavor and staying power.

Perhaps the most well-known brand of this sweet spirit, Baileys Irish Cream sweetens the pot with chocolate and vanilla notes that bring an extra richness to the classic sip. While Baileys is certainly the most popular bottle, having sold more than 1 billion bottles since its inception, there are plenty of other brands offering Irish cream's rich sweetness, including Costco's ever-popular Kirkland label. While you can certainly make your own Irish cream at home, swinging by the liquor store to buy a quality bottle is just so much easier. We decided to pit these Irish spirits head to head to decide once and for all which one is better for your St. Patrick's Day celebrations.