The Controversial Origin Of The Irish Car Bomb Cocktail

The Shakespearian question "What's in a name?" may be rhetorical in nature but, in reality, a name can be significant in many ways. That's especially true when applied to an Irish car bomb cocktail. The controversial yet popular cocktail is Irish in the sense that its three ingredients are Irish to the core: a pint of Guinness, a shot of Jameson Irish whiskey, and Bailey's Irish cream. The brands can be interchangeable with other Irish whiskeys and creams, but that's about the only leeway in composition. As for the name, that's another matter.

Fortunately, the deeply sensitive name Irish car bomb is open to adaptation, with modern incarnations retaining the core ingredients but presenting under monikers such as Irish slammer or Irish shot. The reason for the rebranding comes down to history, with the car bomb reference reflecting a particularly volatile and tragic decades-long conflict starting in the 1960s, generally referred to as the Troubles. Regional conflicts involving the independent Republic of Ireland and the British-controlled Northern Ireland led to continuing violence, often in the form of car bombings.

On a particularly tragic day in 1972, known as Bloody Friday, 20 car bombs killed and injured many in the city of Belfast. The event and its aftermath remain a sensitive subject amongst Irish people, which is why you won't likely hear an Irish car bomb cocktail ordered in Irish or English pubs. In fact, the origin of the cocktail and its name comes from America.