We Answer 10 Important Questions About Costco Liquor

There's a lot to love about Costco's liquor selection. Not only is it affordable, but the selection on Costco shelves is stellar. Keep a varied mix of bottles on hand at your home bar, or buy a case to keep in the closet for those times you find yourself needing to take a gift to a dinner party, family gathering, or impromptu game night with friends, and you're not going to go wrong. While customers seem to have strong feelings about the best and worst of Kirkland liquors, plenty are in agreement that Costco is the place to go.

It's no secret that if you're lucky, you can also find some rare bottles on Costco's shelves. Did you ever wonder if there was a way you could know what your local Costco has in stock before you get there? Or if you really are getting the great deal that everyone says you are? And while we're on the subject of questions, what's the real story behind Costco's vodka, anyway? The Kirkland Signature vodka has taken home some serious wins when it comes to taste tests, so it's got to be Grey Goose in disguise ... right?

We're going to take a look at these questions and more in our deep dive into Costco liquors, and here's the thing: It's a little challenging. Costco is notoriously secretive about some of their products, including the big names behind the Kirkland Signature label. But we did dig up some incredibly interesting answers to some of your Costco liquor questions.

