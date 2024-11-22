The Limited-Edition Jack Daniel's Whiskey Shoppers Are Spotting At Costco

While some of the rare liquors found at Costco are also rarely priced for the average customer, Jack Daniel's has always gone out of its way to make its whiskey accessible. But the thing is, people buy these bottles up fast — and, as seen with past releases, they resell like crazy. For instance, the La Mesa customer got their bottle for $70, but by the time of the Reddit post, there weren't any left. According to their account, the bottles sold out in less than 45 minutes.

One Redditor joked that they should play the Lotto with the proof and ABV numbers on the bottle, which sums up how a lot of people feel about getting their hands on one of them. A quick Google search will show you that these bottles are raking in some serious revenue on the secondary market, with price listings in the $500 to $800 dollar range. If they're anything like Jack Daniel's 2021 single barrel release (which now sells for upwards of $1,200 on the secondary market), those numbers are only projected to increase over the next few years.

But that isn't to say you should let your bottle collect dust. With a fruitiness compared to that of orchard fruits picked fresh from a tree and the added tastes of warm cinnamon, honey-buttered toast, and freshly ground coffee, this whiskey is one that's meant to be enjoyed. If you're lucky enough to snag one of these bottles at a respectable price, that's what you should do with it. Otherwise, it would make a fabulous stocking stuffer for someone who will.

