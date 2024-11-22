The Limited-Edition Jack Daniel's Whiskey Shoppers Are Spotting At Costco
People are always spotting things at Costco — and on the liquor shelves, especially. From $40k bottles of Romanée-Conti wine to $20k limited-edition Royal Salute Scotch, you really never know what you could stumble upon. Just yesterday, a customer in La Mesa, California, came across a limited-edition bottle of Jack Daniel's whiskey — and not just any limited-edition bottle, the 2024 Special Release Single Barrel Coy Hill High Proof. As the third edition of the distillery's highest proof whiskey (the first being the Coy Hill High Proof of 2021, followed by another in 2022), this whiskey hits all the marks of high quality, alcohol by volume (ABV), and age. But, just like the special releases of its past, it brings something different to the table.
The latest expression of Jack Daniel's Special Release is bottled at a barrel strength with proofs that range from 122 to 137.5 (that's around 65.35% ABV). But, after the 2022 small batch release, this 2024 Coy Hill also marks a return to single barrel — and, aside from being over 10 years old, what's especially interesting about the barrels is that they were placed on the fifth and sixth floors of the barrelhouse, as opposed to the attic where it was stored the last two releases. In turn, the barrels were exposed to less heat and environmental changes, making the whiskey within surprisingly delicate for its heavy proof. Our taste testers think it's the new Pappy Winkle. Which is to say, if you see a bottle sitting around at your Costco, you shouldn't hesitate to buy it.
Jack Daniel's Coy Hill is a Costco collectors item
While some of the rare liquors found at Costco are also rarely priced for the average customer, Jack Daniel's has always gone out of its way to make its whiskey accessible. But the thing is, people buy these bottles up fast — and, as seen with past releases, they resell like crazy. For instance, the La Mesa customer got their bottle for $70, but by the time of the Reddit post, there weren't any left. According to their account, the bottles sold out in less than 45 minutes.
One Redditor joked that they should play the Lotto with the proof and ABV numbers on the bottle, which sums up how a lot of people feel about getting their hands on one of them. A quick Google search will show you that these bottles are raking in some serious revenue on the secondary market, with price listings in the $500 to $800 dollar range. If they're anything like Jack Daniel's 2021 single barrel release (which now sells for upwards of $1,200 on the secondary market), those numbers are only projected to increase over the next few years.
But that isn't to say you should let your bottle collect dust. With a fruitiness compared to that of orchard fruits picked fresh from a tree and the added tastes of warm cinnamon, honey-buttered toast, and freshly ground coffee, this whiskey is one that's meant to be enjoyed. If you're lucky enough to snag one of these bottles at a respectable price, that's what you should do with it. Otherwise, it would make a fabulous stocking stuffer for someone who will.