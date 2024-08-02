A Limited Edition $20k Royal Salute Scotch Was Spotted At Costco

Costco is loved by its shoppers for the often shockingly low prices you can find on bulk purchases, but what you might not know is that, sometimes, the prices can surprise you in the other direction too. This isn't because some items are overpriced at Costco, it's because, every once in a while, your local store may score an order of some of the most luxurious products on the planet. Imagine loading up your cart with chicken breasts and olive oil before you stumble onto Costco's $2,000 tin of golden caviar. Sure, it's a party-sized tin, but you don't expect to see many four-figure prices in your discount warehouse. You can even stop by a Costco in California for rare wine, with many bottles exceeding the $30,000 mark. And now, one intrepid shopper has just stumbled on one the most expensive Scotches you'll ever see in their local Costco.

According to Reddit user WhilePrimary, who shared their find with the Costco Alcohol group, their local store in Scottsdale, Arizona is boasting a bottle of $20,000 Royal Salute Scotch. Obviously, this is no ordinary Scotch — it's been aged for 52 years, including 14-years in a single cask, and it comes in a handsome wooden container. Believe it or not, the price tag is actually true to Costco's thrifty nature as well, because other retailers are selling this Scotch for more than $30,000. Who knew 20 grand for a bottle of alcohol could be a good deal?