The Expensive 'Golden' Caviar You Can Buy At Costco

Costco is a haven for well-priced snack packs, salad kits, sheet cakes, and the like. But these everyday staples aren't all that the wholesale retailer has to offer. In fact, a huge selection of expensive foods and drinks line the unassuming shelves at Costco. Between bottles of wine and wheels of aged cheese, there's a vast catalog of goodies that can treat your tastebuds for a price, including a very large tin of golden caviar.

With a price tag of $1,999.99, Plaza Golden Osetra Caviar is one of the fanciest foods available at Costco. Its astronomical cost is largely due to the size of the tin, which is packed with 1 kilogram (32.5 ounces) of caviar — an amount that's able to serve upwards of 40 party guests. Plus, the tin also comes with two beautifully handcrafted mother-of-pearl spoons and a thermal carrying tote, furthering its value. However, that's only a fraction of what makes this tin of caviar so noteworthy.

Regardless of quantity, what makes caviar so expensive is its lengthy and laborious processing. That said, this particular variety bears elevated status because of its uniquely golden pearls. Revered for its impressively rare hue, Plaza Golden Osetra even boasts a highly complex flavor profile. Beyond their pleasant pop, the velvety spheres have an intense nuttiness that's balanced with subtle nuances of brine and butter, adding to their sheer opulence.