The One Costco Location That Sells The Rarest Wines
If you're in Burbank, CA, have a hankering for and appreciation of exceptional wine, and just so happen to have a considerable amount of coin to drop, you may well be in luck. That's because one Costco location — specifically the Burbank Business Center store — is selling some rare vertical cases of wine. Vertical cases contain bottles of the same wine from sequential years, offering connoisseurs the chance to properly taste how the expression has changed over time. From the quality of the harvest to the differing terroir to the effects of aging, a vertical case offers a window into the deeper world of a single wine.
At the high end of the spectrum of selections is a 48-bottle case of Chateau Haut Brion encompassing the years 1970 to 2017 for $48,999.99. This renowned Bordeaux, a blend of merlot, cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc, and other grapes, routinely scores above 90 on the rating scales of Wine Advocate and Wine Spectator. Chateau Margaux's 25-bottle vertical case sells for $39,999.99 and contains bottles of Bordeaux from 1979 to 2005. For slightly less, at $37,999.99, Chateau LaTour offers a 30-bottle Bordeaux vertical of bottles from 1985 to 2014. But the most expensive per unit is the Chateau Petrus vertical pack of six bottles from 2007 to 2012 that clocks in at $34,999.99. These wines are all currently on pre-sale only and available for pickup from the single Burbank Business Center location in California.
Costco goes big with Vertical Collector's Sets
Costco has long been hailed for its superior wine selection, which some find antithetical to its limited selection, membership-based model. But the company's buying power allows it to strike deals with winemakers and dealers for large quantities, and so it has become a destination for those seeking out good prices for wines that are either rare or otherwise priced out of range. While the vertical cases may seem staggeringly expensive, to those who treasure the opportunity to take a trip back through a wine's lineage, they may indeed be a bargain.
This isn't the first time that Costco has simultaneously shocked and delighted customers and wine fans alike with its offerings. In December of 2023, Bay Area shoppers took note of a very rare bottle of wine with a telling price tag. Screaming Eagle only makes 500 cases a year of its cabernet sauvignon and wine fans clamber for the chance to pop a cork. Costco marked the wine at $3,699.99 per bottle. To break it down, a fairly standard glass of wine is about five ounces and there are 25.4 ounces in a bottle of wine, so roughly five pours per bottle. That means each glass of Screaming Eagle cabernet sauvignon is worth roughly $740. A rich sip indeed, but again, to some priceless.