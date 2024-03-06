The One Costco Location That Sells The Rarest Wines

If you're in Burbank, CA, have a hankering for and appreciation of exceptional wine, and just so happen to have a considerable amount of coin to drop, you may well be in luck. That's because one Costco location — specifically the Burbank Business Center store — is selling some rare vertical cases of wine. Vertical cases contain bottles of the same wine from sequential years, offering connoisseurs the chance to properly taste how the expression has changed over time. From the quality of the harvest to the differing terroir to the effects of aging, a vertical case offers a window into the deeper world of a single wine.

At the high end of the spectrum of selections is a 48-bottle case of Chateau Haut Brion encompassing the years 1970 to 2017 for $48,999.99. This renowned Bordeaux, a blend of merlot, cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc, and other grapes, routinely scores above 90 on the rating scales of Wine Advocate and Wine Spectator. Chateau Margaux's 25-bottle vertical case sells for $39,999.99 and contains bottles of Bordeaux from 1979 to 2005. For slightly less, at $37,999.99, Chateau LaTour offers a 30-bottle Bordeaux vertical of bottles from 1985 to 2014. But the most expensive per unit is the Chateau Petrus vertical pack of six bottles from 2007 to 2012 that clocks in at $34,999.99. These wines are all currently on pre-sale only and available for pickup from the single Burbank Business Center location in California.