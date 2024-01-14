Rusty Nail: The 2-Ingredient Cocktail Beloved By Frank Sinatra

While elaborate, multi-ingredient cocktails are delicious, there's a special synergy in two-ingredient drinks. Sometimes, the mixture of two components can provide a wondrous result with a more complex taste than you'd expect. Such is the case with the Rusty Nail, a sling that mixes Scotch with Drambuie, a whiskey liqueur flavored with herbs and honey.

Likely invented at a trade show in the 1930s, the drink was a hit in the 1960s and 70s, served at trendy locales in New Orleans and New York City. One included P.J. Clarke's, a bar in the Big Apple where Frank Sinatra hung out. In fact, the singer was an avid whiskey drinker as well as a home mixologist — and alongside other members of the influential Rat Pack, Sinatra helped popularize the Rusty Nail as the drink of choice for the sophisticated imbiber.

However, after some years in the spotlight, the cocktail fell out of fashion and disappeared. Today, it remains an obscure choice, and not all bars stock Drambuie, so the Rusty Nail may not be available at your local watering hole. But that's not to say it's not worth crafting. If you're looking for something elegant and easily customizable, it's simple enough to whip up at home.