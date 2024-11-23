The Company Behind Costco's Kirkland Brand Organic Balsamic Vinegar
Attention, chefs. There's a newcomer to Costco's shelves: Kirkland Signature Organic Modena Balsamic Vinegar, sold online in two-packs of 33.8-ounce bottles with a price tag of $44.99, though some savvy shoppers have spotted it in the warehouse for half the price. As with any artisan-made culinary product, the origin can tell you a lot about its quality and flavor. So we went searching for some facts about the makers behind this Kirkland brand.
As the label says, this product is made by Acetum, the world's No. 1 source of certified Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI. This special type of vinegar can only be sourced from Modena, Italy, a Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) much like champagne. Through five quality and research labs and 25 production lines, it produces 25 million liters of this product every year for branded and private label partners like Costco. In addition to making this product organic, Acetum is also a B Corp, committed to producing its vinegar in sustainable ways.
Why you'll want it
Costco describes the flavor as more sweet than acid, with a round, full body. Aged in oak barrels, it has woody notes of toast and sweet spices, along with plum jam and cooked fruit that recall the grape must used to make this type of vinegar. The color is a rich dark brown, and the consistency is creamy.
While the two-pack may seem like a lot of vinegar, you might go through it quicker than you expect. Of course, it could be paired with Costco's high-end olive oil to make a tasty salad dressing. The company also recommends using it to season meat or drizzle on cheese or fruit. Consider those traditional uses just a start. We've also put together a list of 41 ways to use balsamic vinegar, including some applications you might find surprising, such as cocktails and ice cream. With a high-quality product like this, you may find yourself adding it to almost everything.