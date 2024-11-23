The Company Behind Costco's Kirkland Brand Organic Balsamic Vinegar

Attention, chefs. There's a newcomer to Costco's shelves: Kirkland Signature Organic Modena Balsamic Vinegar, sold online in two-packs of 33.8-ounce bottles with a price tag of $44.99, though some savvy shoppers have spotted it in the warehouse for half the price. As with any artisan-made culinary product, the origin can tell you a lot about its quality and flavor. So we went searching for some facts about the makers behind this Kirkland brand.

Advertisement

As the label says, this product is made by Acetum, the world's No. 1 source of certified Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI. This special type of vinegar can only be sourced from Modena, Italy, a Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) much like champagne. Through five quality and research labs and 25 production lines, it produces 25 million liters of this product every year for branded and private label partners like Costco. In addition to making this product organic, Acetum is also a B Corp, committed to producing its vinegar in sustainable ways.