Picture indulgence, and olive oil represents exactly that. The liquid fat is a result of pressing high-quality olives, which are still collected by hand in many countries. The average bottle costs between $9.77 and $13.68 per kilogram, according to data from Selina Wamucii. Yet, one of the most prestigious brands, Oro Bailén, is priced upwards of $40 for the same amount. Costco customers were thrilled to find it retailing on the chain's shelves for a fraction of the usual price.

Online reports show different sizes at varying rates. However, perhaps the most striking offer was the four-pack of 250ml bottles for $7.97 each; the Oro Bailén Reserva Familiar Monocultivar Gift Set retails at around $64.95 on third-party sites and $34.43 on the official website. Others have reported finding magnum bottles of Oro Bailén at Costco at a total steal of just $39.99, with similar sizes selling at $150 online.

Which brand of olive oil do you prefer? With high-quality bottles available at a fraction of their typical cost at Costco, it might be time to up your game. Maybe you should organize a best olive oil brands taste test to find your favorite — it might become Oro Bailén.

