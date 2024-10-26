The High-End Olive Oil You Can Find At Costco For A Bargain
Picture indulgence, and olive oil represents exactly that. The liquid fat is a result of pressing high-quality olives, which are still collected by hand in many countries. The average bottle costs between $9.77 and $13.68 per kilogram, according to data from Selina Wamucii. Yet, one of the most prestigious brands, Oro Bailén, is priced upwards of $40 for the same amount. Costco customers were thrilled to find it retailing on the chain's shelves for a fraction of the usual price.
Online reports show different sizes at varying rates. However, perhaps the most striking offer was the four-pack of 250ml bottles for $7.97 each; the Oro Bailén Reserva Familiar Monocultivar Gift Set retails at around $64.95 on third-party sites and $34.43 on the official website. Others have reported finding magnum bottles of Oro Bailén at Costco at a total steal of just $39.99, with similar sizes selling at $150 online.
Which brand of olive oil do you prefer? With high-quality bottles available at a fraction of their typical cost at Costco, it might be time to up your game. Maybe you should organize a best olive oil brands taste test to find your favorite — it might become Oro Bailén.
What's so special about Oro Bailén?
Wondering why Oro Bailén is priced so high compared to more entry-level olive oils? The justification lies in its production processes and its accolade of multiple awards. The high-end producer is situated in Villanueva de la Reina, right near the base of Sierra Morena in Spain, but it's recognized on a global scale. Stocking bottles labeled explicitly as extra virgin oil (a green flag when hunting for high quality) and widely advertising its meticulously organized harvesting times, Oro Bailén is practically liquid gold.
The company is praised for all aspects of its processing, from grove care and management to actually crafting the oils. Aside from the luxurious brand image it has curated, the fact it has excellent management and reliable produce is critical. Many of the current olive oil supply chains are in dire straits, with shortfalls that many blame on ill-preparation ahead of climate change. Oro Bailén's harvesting is effective and the quality level is repeatable; there's genuine experience behind its flashy labels.
Fancy experiencing the magic behind the bottles? It's actually possible to visit Oro Bailén. This is a great idea for anyone wanting a more immersive lesson in what to know when shopping for olive oil to find the best bottle every time. Tours include behind-the-scenes access to the production mill and a guided tasting.