Grape Must: The First Juicy Step Of The Winemaking Process

Maybe you've peppered the wine terms "minerality" or "electricity" into a fabulous monologue at a wine-tasting party. If so, congratulations! But even more than terroir, one of the biggest defining elements of a wine's characteristics is the grape must. In other words, grape must is "a must" — both for your next vino-centric conversation and for the glass in your hand.

Grape "must" isn't its aroma. It's the freshly pressed grape juice that gets fermented and turned into wine. The word derives from the Latin vinum mustum, meaning "young wine," as must is the pressed grapes in their most natural form without any sweeteners, yeast, or alcohol. Before fermentation, it isn't wine, and before straining, it isn't juice.

A foundational element of ultra-thick grape must is the sediments that float through it. These solid parts, including seeds, stems, and skins, are called pomace, and the pomace gets soaked in the juice during the maceration process. It is then removed from the juice, which will ferment sans-pomace. In fact, the difference between red, white, and rose wines is their degree of skin contact, which refers to how long the pomace is left in during maceration. Pomace provides winemakers with all of the raw materials they need to create a batch of wine. Although, overexposure can result in inedible bitterness; must is a powerful tool. But what happens to that sweet, viscous, flavorful pomace after it gets strained out of the juice?