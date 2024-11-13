The Best Frozen Meal At Costco Is A Kirkland Signature Favorite

While we'll be the first to extol the merits of a fresh, home-cooked meal, let's be real: We don't always have the time or the energy to spend hours in the kitchen. For days when we need a quick and easy-to-prepare meal, a good ol' frozen entree will do just fine. Lucky for us, and tons of other shoppers seeking convenience, Costco has a pretty solid selection of heat-and-eat meals that are perfect (and perfectly tasty) for weeknight dinners and beyond.

Some of Costco's most popular frozen meal options include the Frankly Fresh chicken breast burrito bowl, Bibigo shrimp fried rice, and a classic chicken pot pie from Marie Callender's. But if we had to name the best pick from the retailer's frozen food aisle, it would be none other than the Kirkland Signature Italian sausage and beef lasagna. It's stacked with whole milk ricotta and mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, thick layers of pasta and 100% USDA choice grade ground beef chuck, per Costco's listing.

After popping it in the oven for an hour, we found that the hearty dish achieved the ideal balance of crispy and cheesy on the outside, while the noodles and chunks of meat became perfectly tender beneath the crust. We can confidently say that it is one of the best frozen lasagna offerings you'll find on grocery store shelves. Considering that the high quality of Kirkland Signature products rarely lets shoppers down, it's no surprise that plenty of other Costco connoisseurs seem to share our sentiments.

