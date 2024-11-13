The Best Frozen Meal At Costco Is A Kirkland Signature Favorite
While we'll be the first to extol the merits of a fresh, home-cooked meal, let's be real: We don't always have the time or the energy to spend hours in the kitchen. For days when we need a quick and easy-to-prepare meal, a good ol' frozen entree will do just fine. Lucky for us, and tons of other shoppers seeking convenience, Costco has a pretty solid selection of heat-and-eat meals that are perfect (and perfectly tasty) for weeknight dinners and beyond.
Some of Costco's most popular frozen meal options include the Frankly Fresh chicken breast burrito bowl, Bibigo shrimp fried rice, and a classic chicken pot pie from Marie Callender's. But if we had to name the best pick from the retailer's frozen food aisle, it would be none other than the Kirkland Signature Italian sausage and beef lasagna. It's stacked with whole milk ricotta and mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, thick layers of pasta and 100% USDA choice grade ground beef chuck, per Costco's listing.
After popping it in the oven for an hour, we found that the hearty dish achieved the ideal balance of crispy and cheesy on the outside, while the noodles and chunks of meat became perfectly tender beneath the crust. We can confidently say that it is one of the best frozen lasagna offerings you'll find on grocery store shelves. Considering that the high quality of Kirkland Signature products rarely lets shoppers down, it's no surprise that plenty of other Costco connoisseurs seem to share our sentiments.
What social media has to say about Costco's frozen lasagna
Simply take a scroll through social media and you'll discover a slew of Costco shoppers gushing about the Kirkland Signature lasagna. On TikTok, the mother-daughter duo behind @floridamomof3 posted a viral video review of the meal and raved about the thickness of the noodles, as well as the slightly spicy kick that comes courtesy of the sausage bits. Another foodie poster, @itsbryanandchris, shared a post preparing the lasagna for his kiddos, and it has since racked up more than 123,000 likes and over 400 comments, plenty of them being from folks who also enjoy it. "Literally the best lasagna ever to exist," one wrote.
Meanwhile, on Reddit, u/Celestron5 kicked off a thread dedicated to praising the dish in the r/Costco subreddit. Alongside a photo of the beautifully browned, fresh-out-of-the-oven result, they wrote, "I've only heard good things about this and now I know why. So easy to make and tasty as hell...It's definitely the best frozen lasagna I've had and it's quite good for how fast and easy it was to make."
Beyond the fact that it's as yummy as it is convenient, the lasagna also earns major points for its heft and value. Each individual tray comes in at a solid 3 pounds (surely enough to feed the whole family), and each pack includes two trays — that's 6 pounds of cheesy, meaty goodness. Although the price may vary by location, it typically comes in at less than $20, making it a win for your wallet, too.