The Cheap Cut Of Chicken You Need For Simple Homemade Nuggets

Chicken nuggets shouldn't just be the domain of the frozen food aisle and fast food, especially not when homemade chicken nuggets can be just as cheap and so much easier than you think. Nuggets may be thought of as a convenience food, but as perfect crispy vessels for your favorite sauces, they are worth spending a little extra effort on too. And unlike the spongy processed chicken nuggets you're used to, with homemade chicken nuggets, you know exactly what is going into them, and you can even opt for an oven or air fryer to achieve a nice crunch without deep frying.

But these are still nuggets that we're talking about, so we want to keep it simple and keep it affordable without sacrificing flavor. So Tasting Table reached out to an expert, Gaby Dakin, the founder of What's Gaby Cooking and Little Mouths, Big Palates (a Substack about raising adventurous eaters), to ask what cut of chicken she would use for the best homemade nuggets.

Dakin's recommendation was one we don't normally associate with nuggets. She told us that the best version is made with "boneless, skinless chicken thighs. Yep, thighs. They have more flavor, stay juicy, and don't dry out like chicken breast." Thighs are not only cheaper than chicken breasts, but the boneless, skinless version Dakin recommends are also just as easy to cut up and work with. But if you are a staunch white meat chicken person, Dakin says, "Use tenderloins — they're naturally softer than regular breast meat."