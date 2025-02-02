25 Bourbons You Can Buy At Costco, Ranked
Costo has become a go-to destination for any bourbon enthusiast. Great bottles can sell out frustratingly quickly, but it's one of the best places to get great bourbon at competitive prices. They don't stock everything, and it can change from one store to the next, but there are usually many whiskey treats to be found. That's why I wanted to take a deep dive into the best 25 bourbons you can buy at Costco.
To keep things fair and accessible, I had two simple rules: I've excluded limited editions and kept to one expression per brand. I've also kept hard-to-find unicorn bottles to a minimum, in part because we already have an article for that. My many years of bourbon experience have allowed me to rank these bourbons on taste alone. I've used my knowledge to take a subjective view, but I have also considered general consensus when it comes to the ranking. With that in mind, let's explore the best of what Costco bourbon has to offer.
25. Kirkland Bottled-In-Bond
We start this list with Costco's own brand, Kirkland. It's a standout offering when it comes to value and with the "bottled-in-bond" designation, you can rest assured it has a minimum of four years of aging. The aroma does well with the classical bourbon aromas of caramel, vanilla, oak, and spice, but nothing unique stands out. The palate has a similar story, but you do get a few notes of dried fruit and cinnamon. Costco doesn't really stock bad bottom-shelf bourbon, so the "worst" on this list is still good. However, this Kirkland bottle doesn't have the complexity or unique charm of others on this list.
24. Jefferson's Ocean
Jefferson's Ocean splits opinion and I have mixed feelings on it as well. It's a unique bourbon as it has been aged at sea. It's a bit of a gimmick and is too expensive for what it is. However, it's nice to try something different. The constant motion of the journey is said to impart unique flavor, but I think that's a stretch. On the nose and palate, it's quite nice, and toffee and oak stand out as its most impressive flavors. The most unique tasting note is that of sea salt, which you don't get with almost all bourbon. Its premium price makes it hard to justify, but it's still good whiskey.
23. Angel's Envy Port Finish
Angel's Envy is another that doesn't score highly on a cost-to-value ratio, but we're focusing on taste here. Bourbon has been matured in a new oak barrel, but it can be finished in another barrel. The port wine barrel influence here gives this bourbon some rich and velvety notes. It gives a fairly fruity nose while also giving you some toasted oak and caramel. Dark fruit presents on the palate and is joined by a maple syrup sweetness and a touch of chocolate. It's an impressive range of notes but they are quite muted when compared to others further down on the list.
22. Willett Pot Still Bourbon
Willet Pot Still is another bourbon that can get mixed reviews, with many thinking its fancy bottle disguises an average product. I disagree and think it's a bourbon that offers elegant sweetness along with a smooth mouthfeel. That sweetness mostly comes in the form of rich honey, which delights the senses. There is good depth here with some oak and nuts contrasting its sweetness. A zesty fruit flavor and gentle spice also add to its impressive tasting notes. I'm generally suspicious of a whiskey that comes in a fancy bottle, but I think Willet Pot Still is a good bourbon but it doesn't have the complexity to rank any higher here.
21. Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit proudly advertises this as being voted number one by bartenders, and you can see why. It's a versatile bourbon that can be equally great as a sipping bourbon or in a high-quality cocktail. A part of the reason for that is the spiciness that will shine through anything you add to it, with it mostly presenting in the form of nutmeg. It is quite sweet on the palate, with vanilla and honey being the most prominent flavors. A citrus zest and a hint of banana make this stand out as a unique whiskey. The finish is on the shorter side, which impacts its ranking, but it still gives you a pleasant spice.
20. Basil Hayden
Basil Hayden is another bourbon that I've seen split opinions, as it's far from complex. It could be seen as bland, but I think it's better to call it a delicate whiskey. It's exceptionally smooth and drinkable, making it one of the best beginner whiskeys to try. The higher rye content gives it a gentle warmth on the palate, with a note of pepper coming to the fore. It also has a lovely vanilla sweetness and a smooth finish. Those looking for something robust may be a little disappointed, but it's a great choice for casual sipping, especially considering it's a low-proof bourbon.
19. Maker's Mark
This isn't the best wheated bourbon on the list, but it is the most affordable. The bottle stands out with its recognizable red seal, but the contents impress as well. It's a sweet and smooth bourbon that appeals to both beginners and seasoned enthusiasts. The palate is warm with a lovely toffee being the standout tasting note. Toasted wood and cinnamon help to give it depth, and the finish is mellow, with no hint of harshness. There may be whiskeys out there that have greater complexity, but Maker's Mark is always a good choice, especially at Costco prices.
18. Wild Turkey Single Barrel
In contrast to the Basil Hayden, this Wild Turkey expression is one that is bold and full-flavored. The nose is packed full of classic bourbon aromas, with the caramel smelling especially divine. With a hint of various earthy notes, it makes you excited about the taste to come. What you get are those earthy notes developing into almonds and pepper and being joined by a touch of toasted oak. It provides a pleasant bed of warmth, which the butterscotch sweetness nicely lies on top of. It perhaps doesn't have the depth of flavor of other single-barrel offerings, which stops it from ranking higher, but it's still an impressive bourbon.
17. Buffalo Trace
When it comes to value for money, it's hard to get better than Buffalo Trace. It's a staple of the whiskey world and that's partly down to how well-rounded and approachable it is. The aroma doesn't have huge depth, but you'll enjoy some fruits on the nose. The palate is where it shines with rich toffee, brown sugar, and a range of bright orchard fruits. Underpinned with a gentle spice and oak that continues to its medium finish, Buffalo Trace never fails to deliver. It may not be the boldest or most complex bourbon, but its consistency and quality make it a great whiskey.
16. Heaven Hill Bottled-in-Bond
This entry from the famed Heaven Hill distillery has been aged for seven years and comes at 100 proof. It makes for a powerful bourbon with a pleasing smell that shines with its classical aromas. Butterscotch is the flavor most prominent on the palate but it's far from the only one. There is also honey and sugar sweetness, with some charred oak and rye spice in the background. The warmth extends to the finish and is another that gives you great value for money. It doesn't quite have the deep flavors of others on the list but you'll never regret picking up this bottle at Costco.
15. Mitcher's US*1 Small Batch
This Mitcher's bottle is one that will appeal to a wide range of whiskey drinkers. It offers a smooth and approachable drinking experience while still delivering deep flavors. The nose is beautifully sweet with enticing butterscotch and dried fruits. The palate is gentle, with the sweetness transforming into more of a honey flavor, along with a touch of cinnamon and baked apples. There is a subtle oak influence that combines with the spice for a nice medium-length finish. Being quite light with a lower proof of 91.4, it may not appeal to all bourbon lovers, but it still offers a refined drinking experience.
14. Larceny Barrel Proof
Want something bold and powerful? Larceny Barrel Proof is a great option. This wheated bourbon is released three times a year and often finds its way onto the shelves of Costco. It delivers full-bodied flavor without compromising on balance. At over 120 proof, you get a heavy hit of spices on the nose, which is supported by some lovely toasted oak. The palate is multi-layered, with caramel being the most notable sweet flavor, but it is joined by brown sugar. A mix of spices, wood notes, and crackers gives it plenty of depth. Its high proof can be a little overpowering, but it's a standout for anyone looking for a robust bourbon.
13. Woodford Reserve Double Oaked
Finished in a toasted barrel, hence its name, this is a whiskey that set out to have a significant oak influence. It was a definite success as there is a char that is prominent on both the aroma and palate. The unique maturation also leads to roasted nuts and dark chocolate tantalizing your tastebuds. The sweetness mainly comes in the form of a rich caramel and plays its role in the creamy mouthfeel. For fans of more earth flavors, this is a real winner. That unique taste won't be for everyone, but Double Oaked is an impressive twist on classic bourbon.
12. Four Roses Single Barrel
Aside from its limited releases, this is probably the best bourbon that Four Roses produces. On the nose, you get a delightful range of aromas with ripe fruit and delicate floral notes being particularly impressive. Once you taste it, you'll be greeted with a delicious, sweet honey accompanied by red berries. There is also a warmth that comes from nutmeg and cinnamon. The finish is quite long, with a lingering oak spice sitting on your tongue. It adds up to a layered bourbon that can be opened up to find even more notes with a splash of water.
11. Baker's 7-Year Single Barrel
Baker's 7-year is a flavorful bourbon that stands out for its balance of heat and complexity. It has quite a spicy nose, but alongside that, you get a nice range of fruits. Oak sits dominantly on the palate, even more so than you'd expect with the seven years of aging. The vanilla tastes develop beautifully, and cinnamon and almonds give it a fantastic earthy quality. Given its single-barrel nature, the taste can change slightly from one bottle to the next but all these tasting notes usually hold true. It's one of those bourbons that is perfect for those cold winter nights when you need something to warm you up.
10. Old Grand-Dad 16-Year
This expression has plenty of rye power, given that it has a high rye mash bill and delivers a range of spicy notes. It's a deep-tasting bourbon with a classical aroma. The palate is complex and showcases flavors of toffee and dark chocolate. The main baking spices are also there and sit on a bed of subtle smokiness. The oak presence is expectedly significant given its aging, but it isn't too overwhelming. Whether its high price is justified or not is another matter, but if you have the budget, you will get a memorable drinking experience with this Old Grand-Dad.
9. Henry McKenna 10-Year Single Barrel
Henry McKenna is a bourbon that proudly markets itself as 10 years old, bottled-in-bond, and single barrel. With that aging and maturation, it's no surprise this whiskey is complex yet smooth. After getting aromas of leather and fruit on the nose, you'll soon appreciate the beautiful mouthfeel. Nutmeg is noticeable on the palate along with toasted oak. Honey and toffee are beautifully presented, and there is also a hint of dark chocolate. It finishes with a satisfying warmth with no hint of harshness. The whiskeys further in the list have a little more richness with their flavor, but there is no doubt this is an elegant whiskey.
8. Elijah Craig Barrel Proof
Barrel-proof bourbons usually give you an intense drinking experience, and this is no different. The uncut and unfiltered bourbon delivers complex flavors and ranks as one of the best high-proof bourbons on the market. The nose is surprisingly delicate, with notes of chocolate and dried fruit, along with the more expected vanilla and oak notes. The palate mostly mirrors the nose but you should be able to pick out even more sweet, earthy, spicy notes such as toffee, tobacco, and cinnamon. Again, its high proof slightly affects its ranking here as such a powerful spirit isn't for everyone.
7. W.L. Weller 12-Year
This is a highly sought-after bourbon that is known for its smooth and mellow profile. Aged for 12 years, it also has sophisticated depth and balance. The nose is quite buttery with some toasted of and beautiful vanilla and honey notes. Those sweet notes are echoed on the palate and are joined by some brown sugar and cherries. You get a velvety mouthfeel and some tobacco presenting itself before the medium finish. If found in Costco, it can be significantly lower in price than other liquor stores. It lacks the elite level of character of other bourbons, but this is still a great expression.
6. Eagle Rare 10-year
Eagle Rare is a classical bourbon that is perfect for anyone seeking out exceptional smoothness. Aged for a decade, it offers an excellent balance between the sweet and earthy notes commonly found in bourbon. There is nothing unique about the nose, but it presents the expected aromas elegantly. The palate is rich with caramel and honey coming through from the aroma and being joined by dried fruit, spice, and a hint of oak. The finish is long and satisfying, with a gentle warmth. It may be a little light for some, but it's a refined whiskey that serves as a great example of what bourbon is all about.
5. Blantons Single Barrel
Blanton's has often been regarded as a rare bourbon, but it is quite commonly found in Costco. Quite a few varieties are only sold overseas but this single barrel can be found in American stores. It's known for its smoothness and rich flavor profile, with a beautiful range of sweetness on the nose, along with some fine oak. The palate is both rich and full, where that sweetness develops into the taste of toffee and butterscotch. Toasted nuts and some gentle spice give it added depth, with a finish that is long and satisfying. It doesn't quite have the power of the best members of this list, but it deserves to rank highly.
4. Booker's Small Batch
Booker's is another on this list that will never last long in a Costco store. If you see a bottle and aren't sure whether or not to buy it, it's worth remembering the next chance may not be anytime soon. With many bourbons, you can pick out caramel and vanilla, but the quality and depth of that taste can differ. Booker's delivers its sweetness as well as anyone, which is especially impressive given the higher proof. Spice and nuttiness show this bourbon is layered and far from one-dimensional. The level of sweetness won't be to everyone's taste, making it sit just outside the top three.
3. E.H .Taylor Small Batch
This Small Batch bourbon presents a unique range of sweet flavors. You get some molasses on the nose, along with brown sugar, cherry, and chocolate. That sweetness carried through to the palate where it's joined by a range of berries and orchard fruits. Some may find it overly sweet, slightly affecting its ranking, but it does have cinnamon and gentle oak to balance it out. The lingering sweetness continues to the long finish, along with a hint of spice. Its tasting notes may not stand out for those who prefer bolder bourbons, but this is an excellent whiskey to have on your shelf to complement your more powerful bottles.
2. Knob Creek 18-Year
Knob Creek bottles can be commonly found at Costco, especially the younger bottles. The 18-year is the cream of the crop and takes the classic Knob Creek taste to the next level. It has a sumptuous nose with deep sweetness, toasted oak, and a touch of dried fruit. Underpinning this is some baking spices and leather. Those aromas extend to the palate, which is full-bodied and well-balanced. Toffee, brown sugar, and dark chocolate join the party and help with a warm and lingering finish. It's an exceptional bourbon and only doesn't claim the top spot just because of how good our number one is.
1. Van Winkle Special Reserve 12-Year
This bottle pops up in Costco every now and again. When it does, it doesn't last for long. It may be the "worst" of the Old Rip Van Winkle range, but that says very little as it faces ridiculous competition in that respect. It's both beautifully balanced and complex, with an earthy base of oak that supports more fruity aromas on the nose. The smooth bourbon has a caramel sweetness superior to anything else on the list. Despite having a fairly low proof, it still has immersive depth, and you'll enjoy picking out various fruits and nuts. It's truly a must-buy should you be lucky enough to find this at your Costco.
Methodology
Here at Tasting Table, we want to ensure all our articles are trustworthy and reliable. The ranking here is solely based on tasting notes and mostly based on my personal experience with these whiskeys. I have extensive bourbon experience and have reviewed countless bottles over the years. However, for this list, I have also considered general review scores on bottles that split opinion. All of these bottles were spotted in Costco recently with online forums and groups being used to confirm this information.