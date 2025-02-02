25 Bourbons You Can Buy At Costco, Ranked

Costo has become a go-to destination for any bourbon enthusiast. Great bottles can sell out frustratingly quickly, but it's one of the best places to get great bourbon at competitive prices. They don't stock everything, and it can change from one store to the next, but there are usually many whiskey treats to be found. That's why I wanted to take a deep dive into the best 25 bourbons you can buy at Costco.

To keep things fair and accessible, I had two simple rules: I've excluded limited editions and kept to one expression per brand. I've also kept hard-to-find unicorn bottles to a minimum, in part because we already have an article for that. My many years of bourbon experience have allowed me to rank these bourbons on taste alone. I've used my knowledge to take a subjective view, but I have also considered general consensus when it comes to the ranking. With that in mind, let's explore the best of what Costco bourbon has to offer.