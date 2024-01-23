12 Bourbons That Are Exclusively Sold Overseas

For many people, the journey through bourbon could well start with Evan Williams, considering it is one of the best bourbon brands and the greatest budget whiskeys. In contrast, Evan Williams's 12-year, otherwise known as the Red Label, is one of the toughest bourbons to acquire. This Evan Williams bottle comes in at 101 proof, which, for many people, gives the perfect balance to depth without being too overpowering.

As is almost always the case with bourbon, if the nose is great, the whiskey is great — and this 12-year is no exception. The smell of this bourbon is a delightful mix of different notes. Although the wood influence from the extended aging is expected, there are surprising hints of cinnamon, orchard fruits, and toffee. Some of these overseas whiskeys aren't particularly special in terms of flavor, but this one is worth trying. The most distinctive flavor is that of chocolate, and it's made even more delicious by the creamy mouthfeel. When you add a range of berries to the classical bourbon notes, it makes for a delightful whiskey. Plus, the finish isn't incredibly long, but it's satisfying enough with a spicy edge.

The Evan Williams 12-year was exclusive to Japan for a long time, but has recently been made available at the Heaven Hill Distillery. Sadly, it's almost four times more expensive than it is in Japan, but many will still see it as a worthy investment.