15 Best Whiskeys For Beginner Enthusiasts

If you're just starting on your journey through whiskey, you have an exciting road ahead of you. But even though it may be exciting, it can also be intimidating. With an incredible number of options to choose from, it can be daunting trying to figure out where to start. Thankfully, we're here to help. We'll guide you through the rich and nuanced world of whiskey. To do this, we'll showcase 15 whiskeys that are the perfect place to start for those looking beyond the bottom self and to drinks that offer more depth and taste.

From smooth bourbons to peaty single malts, our selection aims to cater to diverse palates, offering an insightful introduction to the complexities of this revered spirit. One key aspect we've kept in mind for this list is that we've focused on whiskeys that you can easily buy right now. You can also be rest assured that we've had the personal pleasure of tasting all of these fine spirits. With that in mind, let's look at the bottles that are a must-try for any burgeoning whiskey lover.