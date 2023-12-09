15 Underrated Scotch Whiskies You Need To Buy

Whether it's music, restaurants, films, or bars, there are always things that don't get the appreciation they deserve, and Scotch is no different. There are several reasons that a whisky may be underrated, with one being that it doesn't have the level of popularity it deserves. While that's a credible reason, we wanted to look beyond just having a list of obscure yet delicious whiskies. We also wanted to include popular expressions that some whisky enthusiasts look down upon for one reason or another.

This list may include popular Scotches you've heard of but not yet tried, while it also hopefully includes some that will be completely new to you. We have personally tried every whisky on this list, and it takes into account not only taste but also value for money and availability. All of these whiskies should be fairly easy to acquire, so you can see this as a checklist and decide for yourself how highly rated they deserve to be.